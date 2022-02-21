ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marrero, LA

Teen killed in morning shooting in Marrero, JPSO reports

By LBJ, Kylee Bond
 2 days ago

MARRERO, La. ( WGNO ) — Police in Jefferson Parish began investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Monday, February 21.

Around 7:30 a.m., JPSO deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Betty Street in Marrero.

When they arrived, police found a teenage boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was declared dead on the scene, then ruling the case a homicide.

Family members identified the victim as 16-year-old Ahmad Howard, a junior at John Ehret High School.

JPSO has not yet determined a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the JPSO homicide unit at 504-364-5300 or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.

