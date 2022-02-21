Minors, multiple visitors permitted under new Kettering Health visitation policy change

KETTERING — Kettering Health will permit some minors into hospital and up to three visitors for some patients once visitation changes are made on Wednesday.

The policy changes will go into place at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the hospital system announced Monday morning.

Visitation will be permitted by anyone 12 and older.

The move comes as the region has seen a rapid decrease in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

In the West Central Ohio region, which includes most of the Miami Valley, there are 172 people in the hospital who are positive for COVID-19. That accounts for one in 12 patients.

For context, less than a month ago on Jan. 24, there were 652 people in our region who were hospitalized with the virus.

There are some exceptions to the Kettering Health policy change:

No visitation by anyone under the age of 12.

NICU patients may have two visitors at a time.

Outpatient procedure patients may have two visitors at a time.

Behavioral health patients may have one visitor at a time.

Office visitors vary by provider. Call the provider’s office to check on visitation status.

Outpatient testing and therapy may have limited space. Call the facility to check on visitation status.

Suspected or diagnosed COVID-19 patients may only have one visitor by appointment only.

