Petoskey, MI

Petoskey, Boyne and Charlevoix all send wrestlers through to states

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
 8 days ago
FREMONT — The Michigan High School individual wrestling state championships will be well represented by area competitors in early March.

Wrestling in individual regional tournaments throughout the area and state Saturday, Petoskey, Charlevoix and Boyne City all had a pair advance in their respective weight class and punch their ticket to Ford Field in Detroit for the individual state finals.

Petoskey competed with four wrestlers in Fremont for their Division 2 regional, with brothers Trevor and Brendan Swiss each earning third place finishes to advance.

Petoskey’s Brett Kloss (103 pounds) and Jaden VanderWall (135) also competed, though each finished 0-2 in their weight class.

Trevor Swiss wrestled at 145 pounds and placed third after falling to start in the quarterfinal round. Swiss then rebounded with three straight wins, earning one by pin, another by a 3-2 decision and the final by 8-0 major decision over Trey Myers of Fremont.

Brendan Swiss (135) also fell in the quarterfinals, then earned three straight victories en route to the third place finish over Luke Haney of Linden. One of the victories actually came over his own teammate, VanderWall, who also wrestled at 135.

— Within Division 3, Boyne City had both Tim Bowman and Jordan McBee competing in Grayling and both wrestlers advanced to the state finals.

Bowman wrestled at 125 pounds and opened with a loss in the quarterfinal round, then went on to three straight wins, the final over Gibson Shepard of Freeland. One win for Bowman came by pin.

Jordan McBee (130) opened the day with a pair of pin victories and advanced to the first place match, where he met Freeland’s Cayden Remainder, though fell in a 17-6 major decision, giving him a second place regional finish.

— Charlevoix again hosted within their Division 4 regional and had nine wrestlers competing on the day.

Two advanced to the state finals in Sam Fry and Landon Swanson.

Fry (130) earned a third place finish with a pin victory over Elliot Corrigan of Bark River-Harris, while he also earned two other pin wins in his bracket.

Swanson competed at 189 pounds and opened with a pin victory, though took a loss and needed a rebound victory in his next match, which he got over Jesse Morrison of Whittemore-Prescott with a pin win. Swanson then dropped the third place match to Dawson Delongchamp of Ishpeming.

Charlevoix also had Mason Cunningham (135), Ellery Smith (145), Trevor Streeter (160) and Brady Jess (171) all finish 1-2 and close their 2021-22 season, while Justin Whistler (160), Adam Streeter (215) and Conner Ortiz (285) all finished 0-2.

Pellston also had a pair of wrestlers competing within the Charlevoix regional, with Matt Chiles (125) finishing 0-2 and William Kline (171) going 1-2, wrapping up the season for both.

The individual wrestling state championships for all divisions will next take place on Friday and Saturday, March 4-5 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Contact Sports Editor Drew Kochanny at dkochanny@petoskeynews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @DrewKochanny, and Instagram, @drewkochanny

