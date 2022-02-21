Wi-Hi boys, Decatur girls go on the road in quest for Bayside championship

The Bayside Conference's regular season has come to a close, and the regional playoffs are set to begin at the end of this week for teams across the conference. But before the Bayside squads start their run toward a state title, four teams will be competing to bring home a Bayside Championship this week.

The Wi-Hi boys basketball team will be competing for a fourth straight Bayside title, while Stephen Decatur's girls basketball team will try to complete its unbeaten Bayside run with a championship.

And both will have to go on the road to face a really good Queen Anne's squad standing in the way of their Bayside title hopes.

Here is a preview of this week's Games of the Week:

Girls Bayside Conference Championship Game: Stephen Decatur at Queen Anne's County

It's only been three weeks since Stephen Decatur traveled to Queen Anne's and handed them their first loss of the season, while also preserving their own undefeated season. And this Tuesday the Seahawks will go back to Queen Anne's, still undefeated, with a chance to win the Bayside title game.

When these two teams faced off on Feb. 1, Decatur got off to a quick start and held off the Lions for the rest of the night.

Nadia Bullock led them with 19 points, with Sam Boger, Allison Swift and Mayah Gardner also hitting double-figures in scoring. But while the offense was impressive, they also did a good job defensively against Queen Anne's star Kendal Moxey, holding her to just 15 points.

Beating the same team twice in a short amount of time is a tough task to pull off in any sport, but if the Seahawks can replicate both their offensive and defensive performances from the game just a few weeks ago they should be in a really good spot to bring the Bayside title back to Berlin, and remain unbeaten.

Boys Bayside Conference Championship Game: Wicomico vs Queen Anne's

Feb. 23 | 6 p.m. | Queen Anne's High School

The Wi-Hi boys basketball team, fresh off of winning the Bayside South over Bennett, will be going for their fourth straight Bayside title this week.

Remaining at the top of the Bayside Conference for a fourth straight year after not having a season last year would be a pretty remarkable feat for the Tribe, and they'll have the chance to keep the Bayside title in Wicomico County on Wednesday night.

It won't be an easy task though, as they'll have to go on the road to face the only other one-loss team in the Bayside this year on their home court, the Queen Anne's County Lions.

Led by Wilson "KJ" Smothers, Queen Anne's has posted an identical 19-1 record to Wi-Hi, and it also took until the last game of the regular season for them to clinch a spot in the title game, which they did in a close win over Kent Island.

It'll be interesting to see how both of these teams start off after both having played two intense, high-stakes games just a few days ago. For Wi-Hi, getting off to a quick start like they did against Bennett would serve them well on the road.

And there is also the possibility that both of these teams end up meeting again down the line in the regional playoffs. While this is the first time the top two teams in the Bayside have faced each other this year, there is a strong chance it won't be the last.