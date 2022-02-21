ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton County, OH

Flood Warning issued for Coshocton by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-23 11:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-24 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. OHC031-240800- /O.CON.KPBZ.FL.W.0009.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /CSHO1.1.ER.220218T0054Z.220224T1800Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 1113 AM EST Wed Feb 23 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Coshocton County, OH
City
Coshocton, OH
City
Tuscarawas, OH
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Russian forces invade Ukraine with strikes on major cities

MOSCOW/KYIV, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east. Shortly after Putin spoke in a televised address...
MILITARY
CBS News

Biden announces sanctions against company behind Nord Stream 2 pipeline

President Biden on Wednesday announced his administration is imposing sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG — the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, now halted, and its corporate officers. This announcement comes as a senior defense official says Russian forces are uncoiled and ready to invade now, and the new sanctions complement those imposed by the U.S. and Europe this week.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Lake Park#Water Street#Muskingum River#11 13 00#County Route 1a

Comments / 0

Community Policy