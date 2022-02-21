ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, PA

From the Inkwell: Waiting to see who's on the spring ballot in Pike County

By Peter Becker, Tri-County Independent
Tri-County Independent
Tri-County Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lp8KY_0eKeywg900

It will be very interesting to see how much the election ballot fills up this winter as candidate hopefuls file their petitions in time to be included for the spring primary. Only now we have to wait a bit before we hear of anyone officially putting their proverbial hat in the ring, due to a court decision on where the final district boundaries will be.

The races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and the race for Governor are on the ballot.

Of added interest are the seats for Pennsylvania legislators representing all or portions of Wayne and/or Pike counties.

The 20th PA Senate District, held by Senator Lisa Baker, is also up this year, and local House Districts, 111 now held by Rep. Jonathan Fritz; the 139th now held by Rep. Mike Peifer and the 189th held by Rep. Rosemary Brown, all Republicans.

Peifer and Brown, who have served their constituencies for 16 and 12 years, respectively, both announced they are not seeking another term.

Some people have already announced their plans to run for these open seats, but none of them can be declared as official candidates until they can circulate petitions and file them by a certain deadline with the county election offices.

Nadeen Manzoni, director of the Pike County Election Office, said it was "a little stressful" while a couple court decisions are pending. Prospective candidates were to have been able to start circulating and filing petitions on February 15 but the PA Supreme Court ordered the circulation period suspended pending a final decision on redistricting. That's the process done every 10 years after the new census results are released, to adjust legislative boundaries based on population shifts so each district has approximately the same number of people.

It would be nice for someone contemplating a run for office to know just where their district boundaries will be.

Of interest:Pocono candidates for Pa.'s 189th district kick off campaigns

Manzoni stated that what may happen is to shorten the normal three-week window to circulate petitions by a week. The goal is to keep the election calendar intact so that the primary stays on Tuesday, May 17 as scheduled.

The last day to circulate and file was to have been March 8. The updated calendar (as of Feb. 18) has the FIRST day to circulate and file moved to March 9, 2022. The new last day to circulate and file isn't listed. March 23 is the last day candidates who filed nomination papers may withdraw.

Meanwhile, on January 28 the PA Commonwealth Court struck down Act 77, saying that absentee/mail-in voting available to all eligible electors violates the Pennsylvania Constitution. The vote was 3-2 along party lines, the Republican judges voting to rescind the law.

If it holds, those who planned to vote by mail would need to be notified they will need to vote in person like before the first-time mail-in voting was put in practice in the spring of 2020. Act 77, which was passed in October 2019, came in the nick of time unknown to anyone that the primary would come in the midst of the statewide lockdown spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. (The primary was rescheduled from April 28 to June 2, 2020).

Manzoni said that the PA Supreme Court was expected to take up arguments on Governor Wolf Administration's appeal on March 8.

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

March Primaries: What's on the ballot in Aransas County?

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Election Day 2022 is set for Nov. 8, but the primaries are right around the corner as we get set to kick off a key election year. For Texans, the headline campaign this year is for the governor's seat, which Greg Abbott hopes to retain. His main opposition: Democrat Beto O'Rourke, whose 2018 Senatorial campaign against Ted Cruz set fundraising records despite his defeat.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
MyChesCo

PA House Democrats Plan to Put Money Back Into Pockets

HARRISBURG, PA — On Tuesday, the PA House Democratic Policy Committee explored the lack of competitive tax credits in Pennsylvania and what that does to the economy. “The tax credits we’re here to talk about… would put money back in the pockets of working people across Pennsylvania,” said Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester. “These credits have the potential to lift families out of poverty all while expanding our economy and continuing to recover our Commonwealth from COVID-19.”
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Pike County, PA
Government
City
Wayne, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Pike County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WTAJ

Here are the least educated counties in Pennsylvania

The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. Growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early. These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Saginaw News

Governor Whitmer launching statewide tour to repeal the retirement tax in Bay City

BAY CITY, MI - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is kicking off a series of roundtable discussions about her proposal to repeal the retirement tax in Bay City this afternoon. Whitmer is scheduled to meet with local retirees and Jason Vanbocxlaer, president of UAW Local 362, at 4:40 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, to hear how her plan to repeal the tax will directly benefit them, according to a media advisory about the launch of her statewide tour.
BAY CITY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Baker
The Independent

Bill to block interference in presidential vote count will ‘absolutely’ pass, Manchin says

Sen Joe Manchin is confident that legislation to protect the Electoral College certification process from interference by the losing party will pass after he joined with Republicans to doom an effort to change the Senate’s rules in order to pass a voting rights bill.Joined by Republican Sen Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mr Manchin appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday to tout the legislation as a bipartisan compromise that would serve the purpose of making it harder to overturn the results of an election that actually had a chance of passage in the evenly-divided Senate.“It will solve...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YourErie

Changes coming to commercial driver’s license laws

(WHTM) — Gender isn’t the only traditional barrier to recruiting truckers, age has been a factor as well. An individual can get a commercial driver’s license (CDL) when you are 18, but they can not drive across state lines until they are 21. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday, Feb. 16 a […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania Constitution#Election Law#U S Senate#House#Republicans#The Pa Supreme Court
NBC News

Support grows to overhaul presidential vote count process

Proposals to change federal laws that govern how to compile and count the official Electoral College votes for president were once thought to have little chance of passing Congress. But bipartisan support is building, with broad agreement that something must be done to change the 135-year-old procedure, which seemed perilously...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
MyArkLaMiss

Both parties in Don Nance’s case waiting on a ruling from the judge.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – In briefs from the attorney, the defendant-party argues the approval of Nance’s valid voter registration as of July 21,2021.  Don Nance’s change of voter registration was approved by the voter registration office stating that his voter registration for Precinct 37 was active on the day he qualified for election. The […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Kenosha News.com

Who's on the ballot? Primary election is Tuesday

Just a handful of city, county and school races are on the Tuesday, Feb. 15 primary election ballots across Kenosha County. But the primary is an important precursor to the April 5 spring election, which will have the highest number of contested races locally in over a decade and the first contested Kenosha County executive race in 20 years.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Tri-County Independent

Tri-County Independent

268
Followers
162
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Honesdale, PA from Tri-County Independent.

 http://tricountyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy