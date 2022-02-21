Corning’s Raymond off to unbeaten start as Hobart lacrosse coach

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning East High grad Greg Raymond has Hobart lacrosse rolling.

Raymond, who’s been the head men’s lacrosse coach at Hobart since 2013, is now off to a (2-0) record to begin the 2022 season. The Statesmen outlasted Lehigh 14-13 on Saturday which followed a 22-13 win over Canisius to start the year.

Hobart is now honorable mention in the national rankings by Inside Lacrosse and several insiders have them ranked inside the top 20.

Next up for Hobart is their first road test at Colgate this Friday at 5 pm. The Statesmen then make the trek to Cornell University and will play the 14th ranked Big Red on Tuesday, March 1 at 5 pm.

Raymond is a 2000 graduate of Corning East High School and played for legendary head coach, Bob Streeten. In college, Raymond was a team captain at Johns Hopkins and helped the program win a national championship in 2004.

A former National Lacrosse League player for the New Jersey Pride, Raymond has the most wins in Hobart program history at the D-I level. Raymond paced the team to its last NCAA Tournament appearance in 2016. That year, Hobart also won the the conference tournament championship.

Photo: Hobart College Athletics

