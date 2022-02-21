Social media reacts to Ivan Melendez's monster performance for Texas baseball

Ivan Melendez coming back for another season is one of the major reasons Texas baseball is ranked No. 1 in the country and a popular pick to win the national championship.

The first baseman had a breakout 2021 campaign hitting .319 on the season with a team-high 13 home runs. Melendez decided to return to Texas after getting selected by Miami in the 2021 MLB draft.

Melendez proved to the nation that his power has not gone anywhere with two mammoth home runs in Sunday’s victory over in-state rival, Rice.

The first bomb extended Texas’ lead to 6-1 in the fourth inning over the Owls. He took a 1-2 pitch over the centerfield monster on a ball that measured 451 feet.

It did not take long for Ivan to strike again. With two runners on in the sixth inning, he blasted another three-run homer over the left centerfield wall. This time it flew 441 feet in the air.

The “Hispanic Titanic’s” big day at the plate sparked lots of reactions on social media:

