Grown-ish - Episode 4.17 - Laugh Now Cry Later - Press Release

Spoilers below for the penultimate episode of 1883 Season 1, so be warned if you haven’t yet watched!. When 1883 debuted to streaming audiences, basically the first thing viewers witnessed was Isabel May’s travel-worn Elsa Dutton being shot through the stomach with an arrow. Episode 109, “Racing Clouds,” finally arrived at the point of the tale in which viewers witnessed the events that led to that potentially lethal impaling. But instead of just informing viewers about what happened and then clearing things up in purely optimistic ways, 1883 made it appear as if the season finale will actually take one of its main characters out of the picture for good.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO