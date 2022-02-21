ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ivan Melendez hits two massive home runs as Texas completes the sweep of Rice

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yR7yv_0eKeyLSc00

The opening weekend of 2022 could not have gone any better for No. 1 Texas.

The Longhorns dominated the Rice Owls 14-2 on Sunday to complete the three-game sweep. Texas outscored Rice by a total of 36-3 on the series.

Tanner Witt picked up the win in his first career start. Witt battled through some traffic most of the day but limited the Owls to just one run over five innings. He struck out his fourth Owl of the day with two runners on to keep the Texas lead at 2-1 in the fourth.

The Texas offense exploded after Witt’s big strikeout. Trey Faltine led off the bottom half of the fourth with a laser over the left field wall. Four batters later Ivan Melendez sent a three-run bomb over the monster to extend Texas’ lead to 9-1.

The “Hispanic Titanic” would add another three-run homer two innings later as the Horns cruised to a 14-2 victory.

Key stats:

  • SP Tanner Witt: 5.0 IP, five strikeouts and one earned run allowed.
  • 1B Ivan Melendez: 2-4, six RBI and two home runs
  • LF Eric Kennedy: 2-3, four runs scored
  • SS Trey Faltine: 1-4, home run and two RBI

Up next for Texas is a road trip to Texas A&M Corpus-Christi for two mid-week games against the Islanders.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Shorthanded Bears complete sweep of TCU at home

The last time that Baylor and TCU faced off on January 8th in Fort Worth, ironically happened to be the last time that the Bears were fully healthy. Saturday’s rematch in Waco would be a much different story as No. 7 Baylor (22-5, 10-5) was without three of their best players (Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler).
FORT WORTH, TX
MyArkLaMiss

La Tech Bulldogs Hoops 95-71 Home Victory over UTSA Roadrunners

RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) — The Bulldogs opened the game with the first 10 points, getting consecutive triples from Keaston Willis The team dished out a season-high 21 assists as 10 different Bulldogs scored, going 32-of-60 from the field with 13 of those being threes. The Roadrunners shot 42.4 percent from the field and 5 of […]
RUSTON, LA
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Rice, TX
247Sports

OSU Baseball: Cowboys takedown Vanderbilt to win series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Oklahoma State used a two-run rally in the ninth inning to propel the No. 7 Cowboys to a 7-5 victory over top-ranked Vanderbilt and clinch their season-opening series Sunday at Hawkins Field. OSU (2-1) was led offensively by Griffin Doersching, who was 3-for-4 at the plate...
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Daily Nebraskan

Husker softball sweeps UT Arlington, Northern Colorado

The Nebraska softball team continued action at the Troy Cox Classic on Saturday, defeating UT Arlington 6-2 and Northern Colorado 15-3 in a doubleheader. In game one against UT Arlington, senior pitcher Courtney Wallace got the start in the circle for the Huskers. Wallace went six innings, giving up two earned runs off of 10 hits along with five strikeouts.
ARLINGTON, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Titanic#Longhorns#Wittnesstwitty#Texas Baseball#Texasbaseball#The Hispanic Titanic#Texas A M Corpus Christi#Islanders
KXAN

No. 1 Texas dominates Rice in season opening series at home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 2022 season could not have started better for No. 1 Texas after completing a sweep of Rice with a 14-2 win on Sunday afternoon at UFCU-Disch Falk Field. The Longhorns absolutely dominated the Owls, outscoring them 36-3 in the series. Friday night, Texas opened the season with a 7-0 victory, which included […]
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

247Sports ranks Texas' Xavier Worthy as the No. 3 wide receiver in college football

One of the lone bright spots for Texas football last season was true freshman wide receiver Xavier Worthy. The former Michigan pledge was the one player that Sarkisian recruited on the roster after he accepted the head coaching job at Texas. While many expected Worthy to receive significant playing time regardless, the speedster was thrust into a starting role early on due to injuries at the position.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social media reacts to Ivan Melendez's monster performance for Texas baseball

Ivan Melendez coming back for another season is one of the major reasons Texas baseball is ranked No. 1 in the country and a popular pick to win the national championship. The first baseman had a breakout 2021 campaign hitting .319 on the season with a team-high 13 home runs. Melendez decided to return to Texas after getting selected by Miami in the 2021 MLB draft.
MLB
LonghornCountry

GAME LOG: Texas Dominates Rice 15-1 to Clinch the Series

The Longhorns started their 2022 campaign off in dominant fashion on Friday, beating the Rice Owls 7-0. Texas was led on the mound by ace Pete Hansen who tossed six shutout innings while recording eight strikeouts. Offensively, the Longhorns were led by Silas Ardoin who went 3-3 including a massive solo home run and a two run double.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

OSU Softball: Late home run pushes Cowgirls past No. 23 Northwestern

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Back-to-back sixth inning home runs from Chyenne Factor and Julia Cottrill pushed the No. 7 Oklahoma State softball team to a 4-3 victory over No. 23 Northwestern at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Sunday. Oklahoma State improved to 6-4 with the win. Northwestern logged its...
SPORTS
KPLC TV

Cowgirls fall to Texas State and No. 1 Oklahoma at Houston Classic

HOUSTON - McNeese softball closed out play in the Houston Classic Saturday afternoon, dropping a 5-3 decision to Texas State followed by an 11-0 loss to No. 1-ranked Oklahoma. “If we are a team that is going to play at the end of the year, these are the teams we need to play,” said head coach James Landreneau earlier in the week. “We need to get our players mentally ready to execute and play clean softball. You can’t have an inning where you take a break, you can’t have an at bat where you give up a pitch, you have to capitalize on every opportunity.”
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

80K+
Followers
125K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy