ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sackboy Gets Free Horizon Forbidden West Costumes

By Dani Cook
gameranx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new skins are available now. The Sony-published game, Sackboy: A Big Adventure has received a variety of DLC costumes in the past and its latest addition celebrates the launch of Horizon Forbidden West. The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn only launched this past Friday and the crossover of the adorable...

gameranx.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch New Free Games Right Now

Consider this your friendly reminder that the latest batch of free PlayStation games are available to download right this second. Late last month, Sony confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscribers would be able to download EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition as part of PS Plus' February 2022 lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Dark Tower Movie Was More Disappointing Than Avatar: The Last Airbender's Movie, And Nobody Will Convince Me Otherwise

Being a mega fan of a property sucks. Yes, there’s the whole toxic fandom aspect of loving a franchise, as that’s a thing. But no, the aspect of fandom that I’m about to talk about might seem like a blessing at first, when in actuality, it’s a curse. And the aspect I’m talking about is the inevitable movie adaptation. Yes, you know where I’m heading with this. At best, you end up getting modern classics like the Harry Potter movies, but at worst, you end up getting dreck like Avatar: The Last Airbender, or the Stephen King-adapted, The Dark Tower Movie.
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Game#Action Game#Warriors#Video Game#Sylens Costumes#The Playstation Store#Dlc#Returnal#Clank#Rivet#Sumo Digital
GAMINGbible

'Until Dawn' Is Being Remade For PlayStation 5, Says Insider

Who’s ready for more potential remakes circulating around the rumour mill? I sure hope you are, because that’s what you’re getting. Apparently, we could be seeing a new, revamped version of Supermassive Games’ hit horror title, Until Dawn, soon. This news comes from prominent leaker AccNgt,...
VIDEO GAMES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 Release Date, News & Update: Nintendo Unlikely To Drop Sequel In 2022? 'BOTW 2' Reportedly To Be Available On Switch With Several DLCs

Here is everything we know about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Many gamers are thrilled about the upcoming release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Speculations about its release in 2022 have been making rounds for quite some time already. However, Nintendo has remained tight-lipped on the details of the imminent sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox gamers can get up to 70% off titles like Cyberpunk 2077 in this epic sale

Whether you’re one of the lucky few who have managed to secure an elusive Xbox Series X or are in possession of any of the other consoles in the Microsoft range, you may be wanting to add some new games to your collection.Since 2013, the console has amassed a huge array of titles and now, you can snap up discounts on some of the company’s most popular titles.For a limited time only, the Xbox Store is offering up to 70 per cent off bestselling titles – from fan-favourite franchises to AAA epics and indie origin games.Among the stellar savings up...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

The month of March is nearly upon us, and for Nintendo Switch fans, that means Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be releasing in a few short weeks. For gamers trying to decide where to buy Kirby's next adventure, Walmart has announced an exclusive Kirby PopSocket that will ship alongside the game. Rather than showing Kirby's full body, the PopSocket is completely zoomed in on his face. As far as pre-order bonuses go, this is a very fun one, and it just might sway some Kirby fans on the fence about where to buy the game!
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Nier: Automata is getting an anime adaptation

Nier: Automata, the hit 2017 action-RPG directed by Yoko Taro and developed by Square Enix and PlatinumGames, is getting an anime adaptation. Announced Wednesday by Square Enix during the game’s fifth anniversary livestream, the animated television series will adapt the story of 2B, 9S, and A2; three combat androids in the year 11945 AD pitted in an unrelenting war against extraterrestrial machines for the fate of humanity and whose lives are irrevocably transformed through the discovery of a terrible secret.
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring launch trailer teases some boss battles with a massive dragon and a classic beefy sword guy

The Elden Ring launch trailer is here, and it's got some stunning environments and enemies. Just below, you can check out the launch trailer for yourself, which debuted earlier today. Elden Ring's ambiguous story is set up in the launch trailer, where the player character becoming a Lord, a God, or just Forsaken is teased by the usual narration we've come to expect in FromSoftware trailers.
VIDEO GAMES
Primetimer

The Book of Boba Fett seems to have gotten bored with its own premise -- that's why it has pivoted to The Mandalorian

As Jackson McHenry put it, "this feels like a show that was a cool pitch in some boardroom — 'We have a hit show about a character inspired by Boba Fett. What if we cut to the chase and have a show about Boba himself?' — in search of a more genuine reason to exist. Temuera Morrison does good, imposing work as Boba, and I like his insistence in interviews that he didn’t want the character to talk too much, but it’s tough to spin a show around a character who was most interesting as a mysterious, imposing presence. The more you explain Boba’s backstory, the less I want to know. The show itself seems to have gotten bored with its own premise and shifted over to checking in on Mandalorian characters. Typically, I love to see Baby Yoda in any form, but it’s tiresome to see Boba deal with him alongside a very CGI-faced Luke Skywalker, who, to me, will never emerge from the uncanny valley and has a voice that makes him sound like Pauly Shore voicing Pinocchio. That issue is compounded by the fact that most of Boba takes place, yet again, on Tatooine, a planet with a desert environment that is iconically Star Wars but we’ve also seen many times over. Boba Fett gestures toward a few new ideas about the planet, namely some sort of past involving plentiful oceans, but otherwise, we’ve been over these Mos cities and moisture farms already. It feels a little like watching your over-the-hill uncle describe his favorite high-school stories over and over. Like Anakin Skywalker, I hate sand!"
MOVIES
TechSpot

A NieR: Automata anime TV series is finally coming

In brief: Nier: Automata recently turned five, and developer Platinum Games held an event to celebrate the occasion where they announced two crossovers - one with Babylon's Fall and another with Nier: Reincarnation. The highlight of the event, however, was the anime announcement. The NieR game series debuted as a...
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Update Shared by PlayStation Insider

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was announced back in September 2021 for the PS5, and right now, only the PS5. At the time, it was given a 2023 release window. Since then, we've heard nothing about the sequel nor have we seen anything beyond the reveal trailer that accompanied the September 2021 announcement. That said, with rumors circulating that a major PlayStation State of Play is happening next month in March, there's been scuttlebutt whether or not the Spidey sequel will rear its head. To this end, prominent industry insider and leaker, Tom Henderson, relays word that it's unlikely the game will reappear anytime soon.
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy