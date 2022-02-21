ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Key Packers Free Agent Is Back In Green Bay

By Daniel Bates
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Could a new De’Vondre Campbell contract be in the works? On Monday, the free agent to-be was reportedly spotted in Green Bay at the Packers facility. His contract expires at midnight. “Packers free agent De’Vondre Campbell seems to be back in town …” tweeted NBC26’s...

