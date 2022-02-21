Missing Person – Linda Flowers – From the 39th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 66-year-old Missing Person Linda Flowers....blotter.sites.phillypolice.com
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 66-year-old Missing Person Linda Flowers....blotter.sites.phillypolice.com
All I can say is please have respect for the family and friends of the missing/ loss. This is a very hard time for loved ones. I'm hoping she is found safe. Sending prayers for all.🙏🙌🙏
Comments / 4