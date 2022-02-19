VIDEO: Kentucky Coach John Calipari - Alabama Postgame

Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
Good morning, BBN. I hope you’re ready for a long day. Twelve hours from now, your Kentucky Wildcats will take on the LSU Tigers with hopes of avenging last month’s loss in Baton Rouge. For the second game in a row, they may have to win without their starting backcourt.
Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team heads to Lexington, Kentucky for a Wednesday night 8 p.m. CT tilt with the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The Tigers are 19-8 and in a bit of a logjam entering play this week with five teams tied for fifth in the league at […]
Kentucky basketball is coming together down the stretch as one of college hoops' top teams. The Wildcats inch closer to a top seed in the NCAA Tournament following Saturday's 90-81 win over 25th-ranked Alabama, one of the most notable victories of the season considering it came with two starters —TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler — unavailable due to injury.
Kentucky’s injury bug extends to John Calipari’s own house. On his radio show last night, Calipari revealed that both of his dogs are on the IR. Palmer has a torn ACL while McGruff recently had neck surgery. As a result, Calipari is taking them on “walks” in a stroller. Calipari shared the injury update — his most detailed in some time — when a caller’s dog (named Peyton Manning) wouldn’t stop barking in the background.
BATON ROUGE, LA. – The No. 11 LSU Women’s Basketball team (23-4, 11-3 SEC) took over sole possession of second place in the SEC going into the final week of the season, defeating No. 17 Florida, 66-61, Sunday in front of a packed PMAC. The announced attendance was 13,620 – the fourth largest crowd in LSU […]
Watch a live postgame show following the Miami Hurricanes basketball game against Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Watch instant analysis as well as head coach Jim Larranaga and players meeting with the media. The postgame show will begin at approximately 10:00 p.m. immediately following the game, which starts at 8:00 p.m. Christopher...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, helping No. 24 Alabama rally from a nine-point deficit in the first half before holding off Vanderbilt 74-72. Alabama has won four of five. The Crimson Tide had to shake off a cold-shooting first half. They also had to […]
Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
As the SEC basketball regular season winds down, the top four seeds in the upcoming SEC Basketball Tournament are becoming clear. Alabama Basketball, unfortunately, is not in that group of four teams. The Auburn Tigers, as the No. 1 seed have a one-game lead over Kentucky and two-game lead over Tennessee and Arkansas, who are battling for the No. 3 seed.
The Ole Miss men's basketball team found themselves back in the win column last week after an 85-68 over Georgia in Athens despite a flu outbreak that kept both Jarkel Joiner and Matthew Murrell off the court. However, even with both players back in the fold, there's little time to keep going back to that win because of their next opponent.
There are no easy games in SEC play in 2022, and on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN in Lexington, LSU Basketball will play one of its hardest of the season. The Tigers are coming off a tough, unexpected loss on the road against South Carolina. They’ll have to quickly regroup to stand a chance against one of the top teams in the country.
One of the top men’s basketball teams in the Southeastern Conference looks to string some wins together as we creep closer and closer to the conference tournaments. The Kentucky Wildcats are looking to move back up towards the top of the country when they meet with the LSU Tigers on Wednesday night.
Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler, K.D. Johnson, Allen Flanigan, and Zep Jasper are the expected starters for Wednesday’s home against Ole Miss (13-14, 4-10 SEC). The No. 3 Auburn men’s basketball team looks to rebound from Saturday’s 63-62 loss against Florida. Head coach Bruce Pearl knows the Tigers...
