Cyber Security is an Issue for Small Businesses

 1 day ago

Working from home comes with challenges.

KCEN

Small businesses face obstacles from ongoing supply chain issues

TEMPLE, Texas — For months some of our favorite products have been missing from shelves, construction projects are delayed and prices are higher on just about everything. You have the supply chain to thank for that. But, the question still remains, will things ever get better?. Nicole Katsikides is...
TEMPLE, TX
Entrepreneur

Promoting E-commerce For Entrepreneurs And SMEs: How the Government Can Foster the Growth Of Small D2C Brands

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The pandemic has resulted in a significant amount of digitization and data has consistently shown that e-commerce for SMEs was a compensating feature during this time. The government needs to take this growth and positive impact of the online shift, on e-commerce into consideration and take immediate steps to help small direct to consumer (DTC) brands and entrepreneurs embrace digitization to shift to online channels of selling.
RETAIL
HackerNoon

9 Solid Online Marketplace Businesses to Start in 2022

List of the most great marketplace ideas has been assembled, together with reasons to invest and important industry participants. There is tremendous growth in internet markets nowadays. By 2024, Forbes predicts that B2C marketplaces will generate $3.5 trillion in sales. Entrepreneurs may take comfort from the success of Amazon, eBay,...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

Thinking of joining a multi-level marketing scheme or MLM as your side hustle? Read this first

Multi-level marketing (MLM) is a business model that relies on direct selling and consultants recruiting friends and relatives to also become consultants, salespeople or distributors. MLM salespeople sell products – such as beauty products, kitchenwares, essential oils or health supplements – directly to end-user retail consumers. These sales are made through relationship referrals, word-of-mouth marketing, and increasingly through social media. Billed as entrepreneurial self-employment, many people (mostly women) join MLMs to supplement their income or make some money while caring for kids. However, while MLMs promise financial independence, flexibility and work-life balance, it’s been widely reported by media and researchers that very...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Independent ATMs Struggle for Access to Banks

There’s a growing schism between banks and small business owners running independent ATMs in America’s vast swathe of gas stations, bars and bodegas, The Wall Street Journal reports. ATM operators, the report says, are finding it more difficult to find a bank that will hold the funds to...
SMALL BUSINESS
itechpost.com

Village Business Ideas That You Can Convert into Ventures

Starting a business is a big endeavour in and of itself, and developing that business to make it sustainable and lucrative requires a significant amount of effort and time. It's nearly like raising a child from infancy to adulthood. As if this wasn't difficult enough, it's a massive hurdle to...
AGRICULTURE
ZDNet

NIST proposes model to assess cybersecurity investment strategies in network security

NIST and university researchers have proposed a new computational model for assessing cybersecurity costs in network protection. The larger the network, the more opportunities there may be for threat actors to infiltrate, cause damage, or conduct theft. Today's corporate networks often provide a vast attack surface including Internet of Things...
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Sydney-based startup Upflowy raises $4M to optimize web experiences with its no-code solution

Upflowy thinks it has the tools to help businesses generate high-performing user flow. The Australia-based startup, which just raised $4 million, has built a platform that offers drag and drop tools for A/B testing and personalization on the web and mobile apps, and the best part is businesses don’t need to know any code to engage with it. The latest funding was led by Counterpart Ventures, in addition to returning investors Tidal, Global Founders Capital, Black Nova and Antler.
INTERNET

