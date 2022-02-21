ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CELEBRITY TRASH: MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2022

 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleALEC BALDWIN may not have pulled the trigger on the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The DA says it’s possible that you can pull the hammer partway back and let it go, and the gun can still fire. Tom Holland’s mom called Marvel when he filmed “Spider-Man:...

SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Shock: Brad Pitt’s Ex-Wife Has Regular Late-Night Calls With Lenny Kravitz? A-Listers Reportedly Planning To Go Out On A Date

Jennifer Aniston and Lenny Kravitz have allegedly been flirting with each other on the phone. Jennifer Aniston is not in a rush to date. In fact, she has been single since her divorce from Justin Theroux in 2018. The Friends star recently said that one of her realizations during the pandemic was that life is short and she’s now ready to fall in love again. But this doesn’t mean that she already has.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Pete Davidson Confirms Relationship With Kim Kardashian In Very On-Brand Way

Pete Davidson confirmed his relationship with one of the most famous women in the world in the most nonchalant way possible. Before a backdrop of stuffed animals, an open closet and a pink velvet blanket that appeared to be his bedspread, Davidson referred to Kim Kardashian as his “girlfriend” for the first time during an interview with People Monday.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Ellen DeGeneres’ Marriage Allegedly ‘A Mess’ After Portia De Rossi Asked For An Open Relationship, Gossip Says

As per Life & Style, everything seems rosy for Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres. In August, they celebrated their 13th anniversary. After so many years of ups and downs, however, the two are at a new crossroads. “The whispers are about trying an open marriage,” an insider says. De Rossi reportedly broached the topic, and DeGeneres flipped her lid.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s What Mariah Really Thinks About Nick Expecting an 8th Child With His 5th Baby Mama

Happy for him. Mariah Carey’s response to Nick Cannon and Bri Tiese’s baby news (and his eighth child with his fifth baby mama overall) shows she has nothing but support for her ex-husband. Nick, who was married to Mariah from 2008 to 2016, confirmed he’s expecting a son with his model girlfriend on an episode of his show, The Nick Cannon Show, on January 31, 2022. “When a life comes into this world, it’s a celebration. I’m excited. I’m happy. … I’m gonna be the best dad I can possibly be,” he said adding that he and Bri are in a...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton floors fans with long curly hair in unrecognizable throwback

Blake Shelton's appearance had fans doing a double-take on Thursday. The Voice star looked so different rocking long, glossy, curly locks and extended sideburns instead of his usual salt and pepper hue in a throwback photo shared on Instagram. The image appears to have been taken at the start of Blake's career, although his style hasn't changed as much as his hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Brad Pitt Has Reportedly Been Dating This Singer 'Under the Radar' For Months

We may or may not have a new couple alert on our hands. Despite past reports that Brad Pitt was having a tough time on the dating scene, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood… Oscar winner has reportedly been off the market for a number of months. The latest rumor circulating around is that Pitt and Swedish singer Lykke Li are dating. How exactly did this happen? Let’s get into it. According to a source who spoke with The Sun, Pitt and Lykke Li (born Li Lykke Timotej Zachrisson) started dating sometime in the middle of last year. The Sun also...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Pictured With What Appears To Be A Hickey On Her Neck At JFK Airport

Paris Jackson was spotted at JFK airport with a curious mark on her neck, causing some to wonder if it was from a potential suitor. Did Paris Jackson get love-bitten? In photos you can see here, the daughter of Michael Jackson was spotted at JFK airport on Wednesday, Feb. 2 with a very noticeable mark on her neck. Paris was headed out of the city with her brothers, Prince Jackson, 24, and Bigi Jackson, (formerly known as Blanket),19, after attending the Tuesday opening night performance of MJ: The Musical about their late father.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Kids Paris & Prince Look So Grown Up in Rare Selfie

If there’s one thing to know about Michael Jackson’s kids, it’s that they are a close-knit group. While they shared a traumatic event with the loss of their dad at a tender age, they have stuck with each other through thick and thin — and that’s what makes Paris Jackson’s latest selfie with her older brother, Prince Jackson, so sweet. The Instagram Story selfie with a glowing-star filter shows the two of them lounging on the couch with Prince cheesing at the camera with a big grin. Paris kept her smile a little more low-key, but they both look happy to...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star Matt LeBlanc is back on the market after split from girlfriend of 6 years, more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early February 2022, starting with this breakup news… On Feb. 13, multiple media outlets reported that Matt LeBlanc quietly split from his girlfriend of around six years, "Top Gear" producer Aurora Mulligan, sometime in 2020. "They haven't been together in over a year," a source told MailOnline of the former couple, who connected when the "Friends" alum signed on to host the British car show. The Sun, meanwhile, reported that, according to a source, the duo "struck a clean break," though the breakup is "still very raw." A second source told The Sun, "Matt and Aurora's relationship has run its course. It's all over. It's a huge shame and Matt has taken the news particularly hard, as anyone would. He and Aurora fell for each on 'Top Gear' and although there was a pretty big age gap they were a really great match. But when he announced he was leaving 'Top Gear' and took on other work, it was hard for them. He's mainly based out of Los Angeles and was traveling a lot while Aurora was working in the U.K." Matt's rep later confirmed to Us Weekly that he and the Irish beauty, who's nearly two decades his junior, "are not together but remain good friends."
CELEBRITIES

