Video Games

Soul Hackers 2 announced for PC and consoles

By Editorials
nichegamer.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlus has announced Soul Hackers 2 for PC and consoles, with a release set for later in summer 2022. Soul Hackers 2 will launch on August 25th in Japan and on August 26th in the west across Windows PC (via Steam and Windows 10/11), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4,...

nichegamer.com

Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Microsoft explicitly confirms it will keep Activision Blizzard games on PlayStation, bring Call of Duty to Nintendo

In context: Earlier this week, Microsoft published a declaration of commitment to openness and fairness on its platforms, in which it suggested it wouldn’t exclude Call of Duty games from the PlayStation platform. The president of Microsoft has since laid this out in language that, while less ambiguous, still leaves some unanswered questions.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

US game reseller discovers hundreds of rare, sealed games in old storage facility

Hundreds of factory-sealed old Nintendo and SEGA games have been discovered inside a storage facility in Nebraska, America. Covering ‘80s and ‘90s console releases on Nintendo’s SNES, and Sega’s Sega CD, Genesis, Saturn and the 3D0, the vast collection was put in storage following the closure of a local games store in 1994. In something of a games reseller’s dream, Nebraska-based Gameroom discovered the collection, documenting the impressive haul in this video. As you can see, the duo’s newly acquired library comprises of everything from pristine copies of extremely rare games like Final Fantasy III and Chrono Trigger to the somewhat less desirable deluge of annual sport games.
NEBRASKA STATE
NME

Nintendo 3DS and Wii U online shops to close in 2023

Nintendo has announced that the online shopping components of the 3DS and Wii U will be closing in early 2023. This means that as of “late March 2023” Nintendo eShop purchases for downloadable games, free demos and more will not be available. Other services will be winding down...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Mario Kart 8's New Courses Can Be Played Without Buying the DLC

Owners of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be able to play 48 new courses this year by purchasing the Booster Course Pass DLC, but if you read the fine print, no purchase is necessary to access them. As Eurogamer reports, Nintendo's Mario Kart page for the UK includes the following...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
GamesRadar+

PS5 console covers appear to be delayed at third-party retailers

PS5 console cover faceplates appear to have been delayed at third-party retailers. The special colored face plates for PS5 consoles were meant to go on sale at third-party retailers like Currys and Amazon earlier today on February 18. However, at the time of writing, the special console covers appear to only be on sale directly from the PlayStation Store in the UK.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Just Got A Fan-Favourite Xbox Exclusive

A beloved Xbox exclusive has just made its way to PlayStation 4, although it took its sweet time getting here. The original Xbox had some stone-cold bangers back in its day. Halo: Combat Evolved, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic, Fable... I could go on. The PlayStation 2 had its share of incredible games too, of course. But it was this generation, perhaps more than any other, that PlayStation fanboys would look over at what Xbox had going on and feel a pang of regret.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Souls hacker says 'Demon's Souls' still has secrets to uncover

From Software's games are full of illusory walls, opaque sidequests, and little touches that many players miss. But according to prolific Souls hacker Lance McDonald, there are four items in Bluepoint Games' Demon's Souls remake that players haven't even found yet. "Bluepoint Games added a number of new items to...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

One of the greatest 90s console shooters arrives on PC today

Back in the mid-90s the PC was the rightful home of first-person shooters, but there was one notable console outing that eluded us. PowerSlave (or Exhumed in Europe) came out for the Sega Saturn in 1996 and PlayStation in 1997. It was pure 90s shooter nonsense, sending you to the ancient Egyptian city of Karnak to shoot hordes of aliens, scorpions, Anubis clones and tiger-headed women in bikinis.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Nintendo to Cease Purchases on eShop for Wii U and 3DS Systems

From late March 2023, it will no longer be possible to make purchases for the Wii U and 3DS family of systems on the Nintendo eShop. Nintendo have revealed their timeline for discontinuing purchases made on the Nintendo eShop Wii U and 3DS products. Nintendo has called it the "natural lifecycle for any product line" given that the products have since become less used by consumers.
VIDEO GAMES
BBC

Nintendo receives backlash from fans over ending eShop purchases

Nintendo is facing a backlash from fans over its plan to end purchases on older generation Wii U and 3DS systems in March 2023. It means that consumers will no longer be able to buy hundreds of Nintendo's games from the past. Instead, gamers will have access to a smaller...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Megami Tensei spinoff Soul Hackers 2 is coming to Steam at release

The ever-popular Shin Megami Tensei series of games has a new spinoff coming, Soul Hackers 2. The JRPG will hit Steam and a bunch of consoles on August 26, 2022. It'll follow the story of a war between two factions of devil summoners, the Yagaratsu and the Phantom Society, and two supernatural beings that enter the human world to intervene in that war to avert an apocalypse.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

Best 12 RTS Games Like Age Of Empires

The long-running Microsoft’s RTS series continues strong. But these are the type of games that require constant practice to master. So, fans like you are probably looking for other games like Age of Empires. I see three reasons why you may be looking for alternatives:. Age of Empires games...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the "Top 100 RPGs of All Time" list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999's Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The Best PSP Games That Made the PlayStation Portable One of Our Favorite Consoles

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Poor PSP. But, do not lament that we have lost this wonderful gaming console. Instead, simply be happy that we ever had it at all. With all of the incredible games on this strange little handheld, picking the best PSP games could be tricky, but thankfully, we’ve gone ahead and done it for you. It’s been a long time since the PSP was in production, but it doesn’t mean you can’t pick up new...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Amazon’s incredibly popular Lost Ark MMO is ‘at capacity’ in central Europe

The free-to-play MMO Lost Ark has had a huge debut in the West, hitting the second-most concurrent players in Steam history just 24 hours after its February 11th release. Unfortunately, that popularity has meant that players in Europe have had to wait in long queues to play, though developer Smilegate and the game’s Western publisher, Amazon Games, are working to try and fix things.
VIDEO GAMES

