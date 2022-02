I'm sorry, but it is the truth. Blame it on whatever you want. The dang COVID. The staff shortages. Supply chain issues. I'm tired of the excuses. You can't go to ANY fast food places in Northport, Alabama and have it go smoothly. Do the folks that own these Northport businesses not care about what's happening? I know I'm not the only one. I hear more and more people say they avoid fast food places locally because of the major issues they are all having right now.

NORTHPORT, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO