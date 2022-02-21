Have You Seen this Near Glenwood? It Has A Special Meaning

A case of "driver's education" in the late 1980's has led to a series of hilarious confessions of similar childhood mishaps. When my sisters and I were young, my dad would occasionally take us to a large or empty parking lot, sit one of us on his lap and let us drive the car. "Don't go above that line that says 'twenty'," he'd tell us sternly, pointing to the speedometer. He'd let us drive our way around the parking lot -- his foot on the brake and always ready to grab the steering wheel if need be -- swapping us every few minutes so that each of us got a fair turn. That I recall, there was only ever one "incident" when my younger sister accidentally steered us into a large snowbank one winter.

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO