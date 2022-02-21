ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, MN

Have You Seen this Near Glenwood? It Has A Special Meaning

By Laura Bradshaw
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

This picture was posted on Facebook on the "Quirky Minnesota Places" group. This is something that you may drive past and wonder what the reason is for the boots on fenceposts. From the Facebook post:. Near Glenwood, MN. This row of old boots was started by a farmer who...

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
