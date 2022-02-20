Director's Update, February 20, 2022

Dear Patrons,

All Cambridge Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, February 21.

The Library will be hosting the esteemed clarinetist Marcus Eley on Wednesday, February 23, from 6 to 7 p.m. Eley, who has been an advocate for clarinet music by African American composers throughout his career, will be presenting the songs, research, and stories behind his album But Not Forgotten: Music by African American Composers for Clarinet, which celebrates the music of little-known African American composers. The presentation will conclude with a treat -- a live performance of tracks from the album, including compositions from 1868 to the present.

Outdoor Programs for Kids

This week, these outdoor programs for young children will be offered (weather permitting) at our Central Square, Main, O’Connell, and Valente locations:

Outdoor Songs & Stories: All ages are invited to sing, dance, and share a story!

Story Time: All ages are invited to join us for a half hour of stories!

Please see the events calendar for further details. Registration is not required.

ESOL Classes (Virtual)

Tuesdays only 11 a.m.-Noon

Tuesdays and Thursdays

1-2 p.m. and 3-4 p.m.

Wednesdays and Fridays

10:30 a.m.-Noon

English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) classes occur virtually on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Beginner ESOL takes place at 1 p.m., Intermediate ESOL at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and Higher Beginner ESOL at 10:30 a.m. Registration is required for each class.

Hive Safety Training (Virtual)

Tuesday, February 22, 6:30-7 p.m.

Thursday, February 24, 6-6:30 p.m.

In this workshop, you will learn about our makerspace, how to use our resources, and how to keep safe in The Hive. Before attending workshops in The Hive, all makers must bring signed copies of The Hive User Agreement and Waivers. Registration is required.

Audio Engineering in GarageBand (Virtual)

Tuesday, February 22, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Friday, February 25, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Get started with audio editing for podcasts, music, audiobooks, and other creative sound projects using GarageBand, the sound creation software found on Mac and iOS devices. You will become familiar with the GarageBand interface, explore the basics of audio engineering, and learn more about resources and tools you can use at home and in The Hive to create sound. This course is open to everyone. You do not need to take Hive Safety Training before attending this virtual workshop.

.

Résumé and Job Application Support (Central Square)

Wednesday, February 23

1-3 p.m.

Would you like assistance creating a résumé or looking for job? Drop by the Central Square Branch for help with résumés, job hunting, and online applications. No registration is required.

Equipment and Studio Reservation (Main)

Wednesday, February 23, 2-5 p.m.

Saturday, February 26, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

During this time period, anyone who has completed Hive training and is badged to use equipment or studio(s) can reserve Hive equipment or studio spaces. Learn more about becoming a badged maker. Staff will assist participants as they are able. Registration is required.

Comic Workshop with LJ Baptiste (Virtual)

Wednesday, February 23

2-3:30 p.m.

Focus on the art of crafting original character-driven comics and cartoons while studying the work of pros in graphic novels, newspaper comics, and manga with the cartoonist and art educator LJ Baptiste. Recommended for tweens and teens. Registration is required.

Marcus Eley Presents But Not Forgotten: Music by African American Composers for Clarinet (Virtual)

Wednesday, February 23

6-7 p.m.

Throughout his career, clarinetist Marcus Eley has been an advocate for clarinet music by African American composers. Join us as he presents the songs and stories behind his album But Not Forgotten: Music by African American Composers for Clarinet. The presentation will conclude with a live performance that should not to be missed! Registration is required.

Mending Matters (Virtual)

Wednesday, February 23

6:30-8 p.m.

Learn how to get more life out of your clothes or put household textiles to new uses in this monthly hands-on workshop! Teaching artist Jessamy Kilcollins will demonstrate different techniques and provide guidance on your projects. A limited number of supply kits will be available for registered participants to pick up at the Valente Branch.

.

Cambridge Public Library International Briefing (Virtual)

Thursday, February 24

12:15-1:15 p.m.

Join award-winning author Trita Parsi for a lecture on the U.S.-Iran nuclear deal.

Parsi is the 2010 recipient of the Grawemeyer Award for Ideas Improving World Order. He is the executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft and an expert on US-Iranian relations, Iranian foreign policy, and the geopolitics of the Middle East. In 2021, he was named by Washingtonian Magazine as one of the 50 most influential voices on foreign policy in Washington D.C.

Registration is required.

Family Story Time (Virtual)

Thursday, February 24

4-4:20 p.m.

Children and their grown-ups are welcome to join us for 20-25 minutes of songs, stories, and rhymes. Caregivers are asked to participate with their children--it will be as important as ever to model movement and song for your little one during this virtual session. Registration is required.

Graphic Design with Google Drawings (Virtual)

Thursday, February 24

7-8 p.m.

Learn the fundamentals of Google Drawings, a free web-based application, to design and edit your own distinctive images. Basic computer skills and a free gmail account are necessary for this course, which is open to everyone. You do not need to take Hive Safety Training before attending this virtual workshop.

.

Fuel for Life: Nutrition 101 for a Healthy Lifestyle (Virtual)

Thursday, February 24

7-8 p.m.

Join Fuel for Life LLC for a deeper look into nutrition and its role in our health. Over the span of 4 weeks, participants will cover different topics. This week we take a look at the Role of Nutrition in Sleep, Stress, and Lifestyle Registration is required for each session.

Stay Connected

Please subscribe to our email list, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, and visit our website.

Warm regards,

Maria McCauley, Ph.D.

Director of Libraries