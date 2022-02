Horror fans were given quite a bit of good news today, as the new adaptation of Stephen King's Firestarter earned its first trailer and also earned an official release date. While fans knew that this movie was on the way, we were also given an entirely unexpected yet welcome surprise with the reveal that the film's score would be composed by John Carpenter, along with Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. This collaboration marks one of the rare instances of Carpenter crafting music for a project in which he wasn't directly involved with its creation. The new Firestarter hits theaters and Peacock on May 13th.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO