Birmingham Airport Holds Auction Of Abandoned Automobiles

Local Radio Station Collects Donations for the Tornado Victims of Sawyerville. Recently, a dreaded Tornado plowed through the Sawyerville Community in Hale County, Alabama. Countless homes and other properties were destroyed and life was lost. In an effort to assist this community, Townsquare Media radio station WTSK-790/Praise 93.3, along with morning radio personality Bro. J were very honored to have had their listeners (Radio Family), support the people of the Sawyerville Community by donating items that were needed. As a result of your (Tuscaloosa) fantastic generosity, a super large amount of items were carried and presented to the residents of the Sawyerville Community.

SAWYERVILLE, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO