Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Airport Holds Auction Of Abandoned Automobiles

By dcdc
 2 days ago
Would you ever completely abandon your car in an airport parking lot?. Ok, I can only imagine a few scenarios that could cause such a thing if the individual flying dies while on a trip; That's about it. If someone is trying to run from the law, that could...

Praise 93.3

Inconsistent Alabama Weather Is Really Getting Very Frustrating

Let me first start off by saying that as a Floridian, I'm not upset at the warm weather. The only issue I have is the back and forth between warm and freezing cold. Coming from Florida, I had to adjust to the Alabama winter and fall seasons. Honestly, I've never been through a legit fall season until I got here. Back home, it's summer and spring year-round.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama Blues Project Hosts 12th Annual Evening of Art & Blues Fundraiser

Blues lovers have anticipated the return of the Alabama Blues Project annual fundraiser, “An Evening of Art & Blues.” Ashley R. Wheat, Executive Director said that they are “thrilled to bring this event back to Tuscaloosa." Since they canceled the last two years due to the pandemic. She also said they have "worked hard to ensure this is a show worth waiting for.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

I 20/59 Experiencing Delays Due to Crash on Exit 97

I 20/59 is currently experiencing heavy delays due to an accident on Exit 97. Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Traffic reporter Ray Allen reported the accident has caused delays to worsen around US 11. A picture from a passerby shows the extent of the crash and the cause of the delays:. Stay...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Information You Need: Tuscaloosa, West Alabama Live Severe Weather Updates

At 9:48 pm the National Weather Service in Birmingham has cleared Pickens and Tuscaloosa from the Tornado Watch. ______________________________________________________________________. At 9 pm the National Weather Service in Birmingham cleared Greene and Sumter from the Tornado Watch. ______________________________________________________________________. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Tornado Watch. This is...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Rats! 1000+ Rodents In Facility Supplying Alabama Family Dollars

More than 1000 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas. This facility supplies Alabama stores. Tuscaloosa Family Dollar stores are included. The Food and Drug Administration said a complaint. from the West Memphis, Arkansas facility resulted in inspectors finding rodents. Live rats, dead rats, rat feces,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa’s Charles Storey Leaving His Legacy in Real Estate

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2022 Black History Makers of Alabama supported by Sealy Furniture Outlet, Twelve25 Sports Bar & Entertainment Venue, and Red Oak Credit Union. The Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
#Birmingham Airport#Vehicles#Parking Lots#Bmw#Nissan#Chevy#Gmc Acadia 2013#Gmc Terrain#Pontiac#Toyota#Young Entrepreneurs
Praise 93.3

UPDATE: Missing Brookwood Woman Found

The missing Brookwood woman has been found. Her identity has been removed for her privacy. Top Stories From the Tuscaloosa Thread (2/7-2/13) 12 of the Top Stories Published by the Tuscaloosa Thread from the week of February 7th, 2022.
BROOKWOOD, AL
Praise 93.3

Local Radio Station Collects Donations for the Tornado Victims of Sawyerville

Local Radio Station Collects Donations for the Tornado Victims of Sawyerville. Recently, a dreaded Tornado plowed through the Sawyerville Community in Hale County, Alabama. Countless homes and other properties were destroyed and life was lost. In an effort to assist this community, Townsquare Media radio station WTSK-790/Praise 93.3, along with morning radio personality Bro. J were very honored to have had their listeners (Radio Family), support the people of the Sawyerville Community by donating items that were needed. As a result of your (Tuscaloosa) fantastic generosity, a super large amount of items were carried and presented to the residents of the Sawyerville Community.
SAWYERVILLE, AL
Praise 93.3

Lorenzo Flenoid Is Leaving His Mark In Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2022 Black History Makers of Alabama supported by Sealy Furniture Outlet, Club 1225, and Red Oak Credit Union. The Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Romel Gibson Leads By Example in Community, Faith & Music

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2022 Black History Makers of Alabama supported by Sealy Furniture Outlet, Club 1225, and Red Oak Credit Union. The Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

7 Iconic Restaurants You Have To Try In Alabama

Some of the best food in the world is found in the great state of Alabama. Southern cooking trumps them all. The mom-and-pop restaurants in Alabama rival all other states. Okay, except maybe Louisiana. New Orleans in particular. Alabama BBQ. Fried everything. Our desserts like Banana Pudding, Red Velvet Cake, or Pecan Pie.
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

