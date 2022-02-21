Best Ski and Snowboard Travel Bags For 2022

Forbes Wheels independently tests and reviews cars and automotive accessories. We may earn an affiliate commission from links on our site. The analysis and opinions are our own.

For skiers and snowboarders, planning a trip is almost as fun as being on the slopes. But getting there with all your equipment in tow can be an endeavor. Beyond hauling skis and snowboards, you’ll need to carry your boots, goggles, helmet, gloves, poles, base layers, snow jackets and pants—to start. If you’re venturing into the backcountry, your pack list also includes a beacon, shovel, probe

Sportube Series 3

For sheer volume and the impossibility of a zipper ever getting worn out, the hard-sided Sportube is a solid option for transporting ski and snowboard equipment. The rigid walls of the case provide resilience against the weight of other cargo during airport transfers. If you enjoy skiing and snowboarding, the shape accommodates both types of gear with a maximum length of 72 inches. Interior padding protects gear from slamming into the nose or tail.

Dakine High Roller

$210.00 on Amazon

This soft-sided snowboard bag provides complete padding for gear protection as well as a robust zipper to access the main compartment. While holding the well-cushioned end handle, the 65-inch bag rolls on durable nine-centimeter urethane wheels. Two removable interior packing cubes help to organize boots and outerwear. Another two large exterior pockets are a useful spot to stash extra accessories or tools.

Three additional carry handles are easy to grab for picking up and loading the bag

Two exterior compression straps with wide buckle closures help to compress and stabilize load

Flexible design allows bag to easily pack down and fold for storage after use

Only holds one snowboard with mounted bindings (versus two setups)

Lack of reinforcement in bag leads material to wear down after heavy airport use

Lockable exterior zipper to main compartment but lock is not included

Burton Wheelie Locker

$314.95 on Amazon

This heavy-duty snowboard bag is loaded with storage options and easily transported by two durable skateboard wheels. One exterior pocket stashes smaller items while two interior side-by-side pockets span the bag’s length. Four size options run from 146 to 181 centimeters. A divider, which zips open, separates the padded snowboard compartment from a side entry pocket that stores an extra deck or two. Thick side and front haul handles are comfortable to grab.

Removable interior bag fits boots and bindings

Telescoping handle is comfortable and seamless to use

Lockable zipper is compatible with TSA-approved locks

Some travelers don’t need space for an extra snowboard or additional decks

Boot bag could be a tad larger to better accommodate various styles

Lacks interior compression straps for the gear and exterior handle

Athletico Padded Two-Piece Ski and Boot Bag Combo

$85.00 on Amazon

Some travelers prefer to carry their ski boots in an independent travel bag. This ski bag fits a single pair of skis up to 200 centimeters long and the boot bag totes up to size 13. This soft bag duo is padded with five-millimeter foam for protection. A roll-top closure help keep the bag snug once it’s packed.

Element Equipment Wheeled Padded Ski Bag

$189.00 on Amazon

With a sturdy, fully padded design, this premium ski bag with broad wheels fits multiple sets of skis including poles and has extra storage space for snow apparel. Skis up to 180 centimeters in length can be secured inside the bag’s waterproof liner using interior compression straps. There are six handles on four sides.

Removable interior bag fits boots or other accessories

Carry handles are well-cushioned

Streamlined exterior pockets are available for stuffing extra goods