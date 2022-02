CHICAGO (CBS) — A trucker crashed into a South Side woman’s car, then told police it was all her fault. Even worse, the police report backed up the trucker – until the South Sider found proof. Now, she is sounding the alarm to CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas about the trucks rumbling through her neighborhood. Kimberly Holt’s dash cam video showed a semi turning near 93rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue in the Burnside neighborhood. Holt reversed to make room, all while the trucker kept accelerating. “Next thing I know, my car gets hit. I was in shock, I’m terrified,” she said. “I called a couple...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO