Your iPhone has HIDDEN storm warnings – how to get sudden rain alerts

YOU could avoid a drenching by switching on your iPhone's rain alerts.

The hidden iPhone feature lets you get notifications warning you of imminent rain in your area.

You should turn Stay Dry notifications on right now Credit: Apple / The Sun

It's part of the latest update to your iPhone: iOS 15.

If rain, hail or snow is about to start where you are, it'll warn you.

This gives you time to run for cover, turn around on your walk, or pop open the umbrella.

It's linked to the huge overhaul of the new iPhone Weather app that rolled out with iOS 15 in September.

Apple's Weather app wasn't always brilliant – and has previously been mocked.

But the new version is significantly better, and could stop you from getting drenched.

It only takes a few seconds to activate these alerts.

How to enable weather alerts on your iPhone

First, make sure you're updated to iOS 15 – go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Then grant the Weather app your location info, otherwise it won't work.

Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Weather and select Always.

You'll get even better alerts if you grant Precise Location access.

Next, make sure the Weather app can send notifications.

Go to Settings > Notifications > Weather > Allow Notifications, and then select which type of alerts you want.

Finally, you then need to enable weather alerts.

Go into the Weather app and choose the list icon in the bottom-right.

At the top you'll see an option called Stay Dry.

If that doesn't appear, tap the three dots in the top right and then go to Notifications.

Tap Turn On Notifications, and then activate the switch for My Location.

Then tap Done in the top-right and it should work.

Now you'll get a warning just before it's about to start raining where you are.

