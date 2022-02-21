ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Terry reveals he turned down manager jobs while at Aston Villa but Chelsea hero reiterates he is ready for top job

By Joshua Mbu
 1 day ago
JOHN TERRY has revealed he turned down managerial jobs while he was Dean Smith's assistant coach at Aston Villa.

The Chelsea legend is keen to get into management but is willing to wait until the right job comes up.

Terry was offered jobs in management while he was assistant coach at Villa Credit: GETTY

In fact, Terry has admitted he snubbed managerial offers whilst he was assistant coach at Villa.

When asked by a fan why he left Villa in an Instagram Q&A, family as well as potential management posts were the reasons given for his departure.

Terry didn't want to start the season at Villa and then jump ship mid-season should an interesting offer come up.

He said: "I wanted to spend some time with my family, my kids are 15 and going into their GCSEs and I was never there for them, I travelled up and down the motorway or staying in hotels away from my family giving everything I had to Villa.

"I'm ready to go into management and had been approached while I was at Villa, but those jobs wasn't right for me, I was always honest with the gaffer, I didn't want to start the season if a job come up."

He continued: "I'm ready [for management], I'm waiting but there's a lot of things that need to be right, I'm in no rush, just patiently waiting, if the right one comes along I'm also comfortable with that."

Terry might struggle to land a London-based Premier League managerial job though after taking a swipe at capital clubs.

The former England international said that matches against Chelsea's rivals in the capital 'shouldn't be called London derbies anymore because none of the London teams are anywhere near' the Blues.

He took aim at Tottenham in particular, saying: "Playing against Spurs. Guaranteed three points.

"They shouldn't be called London derbies anymore because none of the London teams are anywhere near us [Chelsea]."

Miss Alabama winner dies from injuries caused by car accident

ZOE Sozo Bethel, an American model and conservative news commentator, has died in a car accident that has left both the modeling and punditry world stunned and bereaved. The pageant winner sustained serious head and neck injuries in a car accident on February 10th that led to her death at 5:30am on Friday morning.
ACCIDENTS
Who was Jane Marczewski ‘Nightbirde’ married to?

JANE Marczewski - known by her stage name, Nightbirde - was a singer and songwriter popularized by America's Got Talent. On February 20, 2022, Nightbirde passed away after a long battle with cancer. Who was Jane Marczewski 'Nightbirde' married to?. Jane Marczewski and her ex, Jeremy Claudio, reportedly tied the...
MUSIC
