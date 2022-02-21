ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Roy Keane praises Jadon Sancho for huge Man Utd improvement but insists Leeds ‘INSANITY’ helped him shine

By Jake Lambourne
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qu8td_0eKeCBzS00

JADON SANCHO has been praised by Manchester United legend Roy Keane following his dazzling display in the 4-2 win against Leeds.

The Red Devils star chipped in with two assists in the away victory at Elland Road on Sunday as he finally begins to show his class in the Premier League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dpEWV_0eKeCBzS00
Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho chipped in with two assists in the 4-2 win against Leeds Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10rYsJ_0eKeCBzS00
United legend Roy Keane praised England international Sancho for his display at Elland Road Credit: Sky Sports

After a slow start to English football following his £73million arrival from Borussia Dortmund, the 21-year-old winger has put in a number of impressive performances in recent weeks.

And he showed why United splashed the cash on the Three Lions international after he set up Bruno Fernandes and Fred for their goals against the Whites.

Following the match, Keane stated how he believes that Sancho is starting to grow into his role under Ralf Rangnick.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: "He's grown in confidence and is getting used to the United way.

"He's getting braver and showing a bit more courage."

He added: "We talk about what he'd done at Dortmund, playing for Dortmund and Man United is completely different. Dortmund are nowhere near as big as Man United.

"It's those little details that come from confidence and getting that swagger and it's nice to see because he was getting heavily criticised."

Keane did state that Leeds' woeful defending played a part in Sancho shining in Yorkshire.

He remarked: "From Leeds’ point of view, the first sign of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

“They done this earlier at United earlier in the season and conceded five – they’re doing the same again.

“When you’re against quality players, they’re doing this man-for-man stuff, it’s madness what they’re doing.”

Former Tottenham and Leeds star Robbie Keane also waxed lyrical over Sancho, as he said: "He was brilliant today, Sancho.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34OTSw_0eKeCBzS00
Sancho has scored four goals and provided two assists in 28 games in all competitions this term Credit: Reuters

"The last few weeks he’s been fantastic. When he first came, every time he got the ball he was going backwards and playing simple passes.

"Now in the last four weeks I’ve seen him, when he gets it in one-v-one situations, he’s running at people, he’s nutmegging people.

"His numbers at Borussia Dortmund were incredible, he needs to do it now. He seems to be starting to deliver now with goals and assists."

The US Sun

The US Sun

