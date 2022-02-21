ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ewing Township, NJ

Romance lab at TCNJ explores COVID’s impact on relationships

By Dino Flammia
94.5 PST
94.5 PST
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EWING — Navigating love can be difficult at any age — even more so during young adulthood. A lab running on the campus of The College of New Jersey continues its quest to better understand the trials and tribulations, as well as the successes, of romantic relationships that occur during emerging...

wpst.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
realitytitbit.com

Meet Shaina from Love Is Blind, her age, career and relationship explored

Love Is Blind Season 2 is back on Netflix and with it we were introduced to 30 new singles heading to the pods to try and find love without even seeing each other. One girl we were introduced to was Shaina Hurley who had an instant connection with Kyle Abrams, and the couple’s journey has been a rocky one, to say the least.
TV SERIES
WTOP

Office romances are on the rise — but there’s a risk

The number of office romances has risen since the pandemic began, according to a survey of U.S. office workers by Alexandria, Virginia-based Society for Human Resource Management, and most employees as well as employers don’t have a problem with that. The survey found 33% of U.S. office workers report...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ewing Township, NJ
Colorado Newsline

The unseen impact of COVID on Colorado’s young adults

Trying to maintain her mental health is not new for Ava V. Marie, 23, who first saw a therapist when she was 10, but the pandemic has made the struggle worse.  Marie was working as a bartender in Nashville — one of her favorite jobs of all time — when COVID-19 first hit and she […] The post The unseen impact of COVID on Colorado’s young adults appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Forbes

Exploring The Positive Impact Of Time Management On Workplace Productivity

José Luís González Rodriguez is a Partner of ActionCOACH Spain, as well as a mentoring and business consulting expert. This article is a follow-up to my article published under the title “When Technology Turns Into Wasted Time: How To Get Your Productivity Back at Work,” which highlighted the inefficiencies associated with the misuse of new technologies. In my experience working with companies in the process of business coaching, this is perhaps one of the inefficiencies that have surprised me the most. I'm surprised because of the negative effect it has and at the same time because entrepreneurs and managers see it as a normal part of the day-to-day business. It becomes a dangerous loop that is given absolute normalcy. This is what I have referred to in another article as “Inertia Mode.”
CELL PHONES
WFAA

2 years later: What's been the impact of COVID-19?

DALLAS — More than two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, scientists' knowledge about the virus has changed dramatically and rapidly. In a special conversation on WFAA, a panel of doctors from Baylor Scott and White discussed COVID-19's far-reaching impacts on our lives, answered questions about vaccines, and shared advice for managing mental health.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcnj#Design#The College Of New Jersey#The Rrr Lab#Central Jersey Gravy
94.5 PST

NJ updates K-12 mask guidance for March 7 … and beyond

TRENTON — The New Jersey Department of Health on Tuesday updated its recommendations for circumstances in which mask-wearing to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state's K-12 schools would be appropriate following the end of the statewide mandate on Monday, March 7. NJDOH's update recognized that the Centers...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
94.5 PST

Ocean City, NJ High Students, Teacher Invited on Drew Barrymore Show

Two students and a teacher from Ocean City High School are part of a group from South Jersey who has been invited to appear on The Drew Barrymore Show on CBS TV. Ocean City High School's American Sign Language teacher Amy Anderson and students, Marissa Sampson, a senior, and Frankie Wright, a junior at OCHS, will travel to New York City for a taping of the show this week.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Euphoria Characters as Mercer County, NJ Towns

If you haven't started watching the HBO series Euphoria yet, then you totally need to get on the bandwagon. But during Sunday’s episode, I kept thinking: what would happen if each character represented a Mercer County town?. The show is the number one series on HBO and HBO Max...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Largest Chocolate Expo In America Will Be Held In New Jersey

There are certain gifts that we as humans were given in this world and the invention of chocolate was one of them. I'm not sure why Joseph Fry does not have his own national holiday, but in case you didn't know, he is responsible for creating the very first chocolate bar. Epic right? He later started a little company called Cadbury, maybe you've heard of it? Obvi, Mr. Fry is national treasure status, and if he were still with us, I know he would be pleased that the largest chocolate expo in America is being held right here in New Jersey.
POLITICS
The Independent

Mother receives outpouring of help after only formula used by 16-year-old son with deadly allergies is recalled

A mother has received an outpouring of support and assistance after she took to Facebook to desperately request a Food and Drug Administration-recalled infant formula for her 16-year-old son who has severe food allergies and requires a feeding tube.Last week, the FDA warned consumers to stop using three powdered infant formulas produced in Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after investigators found the formulas were linked to infection cases.Amid the ongoing investigation, Abbott initiated a voluntary recall of the affected products, which included  Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas.However, as Claire Rowan, a teacher at James Madison High School in...
KIDS
technologynetworks.com

Intelligence's Relationship With Brain Connectivity Explored in New Study

You are just enjoying a nap on the sofa when your son suddenly turns up and asks you to help him with his math homework. This change from resting state to working mode is quite challenging for the brain. Based on the type of task, a specific neural network must be activated. Depending on the complexity of the task, different networks may have to interact. All this requires energy and strength.
SCIENCE
94.5 PST

Rutgers-New Brunswick scrapping tuition costs for certain students

NEW BRUNSWICK — Rutgers University has announced a new financial aid program that could allow certain students to attend four years tuition-free. The program, Scarlet Guarantee, will scrap tuition costs for first- and second-year students with a family income below $65,000, starting in fall 2022. The program also offers discounts to students with family incomes below $100,000.
COLLEGES
womenworking.com

Warning Signs of Bone Cancer Everyone Should Know

Bone cancer can start in any bone in the body, but is most commonly seen in the pelvis or the long bones of the arms and legs. Cancers that begin in the bone are called primary bone cancers, and don’t include cancers that start elsewhere and then spread to the bone.
CANCER
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy