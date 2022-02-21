Greece to close supporters’ clubs after soccer-linked murder

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will tighten rules to combat violence at sports events following the killing of a 19-year-old soccer fan in what was believed to be an attack by rival supporters. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a meeting on sports violence on Monday and government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said...
Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
A passenger who was among the 12 people missing after a ferry caught fire early Friday has been found alive, a spokesperson from the Hellenic Coast Guard told CNN on Sunday. The passenger was found on the Euroferry Olympia, the spokesperson said, adding that at this point they do not have further information on the survivor.
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat says the bloc is ready to use all tools available to prevent the possible breakup up of ethnically divided Bosnia. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that “there is no place in Europe for a divided Bosnia.” The U.S. last month announced new sanctions against Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik. He’s been advocating that the Serb-run part of Bosnia should break away and unite with neighboring Serbia. Dodik says he and Bosnian Serbs are being unfairly targeted by the U.S. and others. Many EU countries also want to hit Dodik with sanctions, but Hungary, Croatia and Slovenia are opposed. Borrell says the EU could also cut financial assistance.
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — With all eyes on a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is sending his top security envoy to the Balkans where Moscow has been trying to maintain influence mainly through its ally Serbia. Serbia’s pro-government media said Monday Nikolai Patrushev, the powerful...
Senior MPs have called on Uefa to strip Russia of this year’s Champions League final set to be held in St Petersburg, after Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops in eastern Ukraine.Boris Johnson warned as he vowed to swiftly introduce the “first barrage” of UK sanctions against Russia after Moscow recognised separatist regions in the Donbas as independent states.Conservative MP Julian Knight – chair of the digital, culture, media and sport select committee – is among the senior backbenchers now calling for Uefa to think again.“It’s something that must be considered given this naked act of aggression,” Mr Knight told...
BERLIN — (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia. Scholz told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday that his government was taking the measure in response to Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.
Since 2019, I've lived as a digital nomad — working as a freelance writer and video producer from wherever I can find internet. I've visited more than 65 countries and countless cities, but nothing has felt quite like Zagreb, Croatia. So when Croatia announced it was offering one-year residence permit to digital nomads in 2021, I decided to go for it.
