West Monroe, LA

Louisiana Woman Arrested for 9th Time After High Speed Chase

By Jude Walker
 21 hours ago
Perhaps the ninth time is indeed a charm for one Louisiana woman. (What kind of charm, we haven't the foggiest.)

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the West Monroe Police Department along with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office converged around a West Monroe hotel parking lot. It was there they arrested a suspect who took them on a high-speed chase.

According to the arrest report, 31-year-old Callie Bryan was the culprit. It was a bit earlier in the night when a deputy attempted to stop the SUV she was driving on Highway 15.

Authorities say they chased Bryan's vehicle onto Ole Highway 15 then onto Cypress Street, Fairview, McMillan, and finally onto Blanchard. They say the vehicle reached speeds up to 90 mph and ran multiple red lights.

As the vehicle entered the hotel parking lot, authorities say it ran over a small tree and crashed into a parked vehicle.

Bryan and a passenger in the vehicle proceeded to flee the scene after the vehicle came to a halt. However, they were both soon apprehended.

The arrest report revealed that Bryan admitted to stealing the vehicle and didn't pull over because she was scared.

Bryan was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Monetary Instrument Abuse, Theft-Misdemeanor, multiple counts of Failure to Appear, Resisting an Officer, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and Flight from an Officer - Aggravated Flight - Felony.

This is Bryan's ninth arrest since July 2020, according to OPSO records.

Bond for Callie Bryan was set at $22,000.

