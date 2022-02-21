ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia drawing up ‘kill list’ of gay & ethnic minority Ukrainians amid fears of a ‘human rights catastrophe’, US claims

By Tariq Tahir
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RROiT_0eKe9KrJ00

RUSSIA is drawing up a kill list including gay and ethnic minority Ukrainians if it invades, the US has claimed.

In a chilling warning, America’s ambassador to the UN has spoken of a "human rights catastrophe" as 200,000 Russian troops and 500 warplanes are massed on the border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0stOwp_0eKe9KrJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cHMsk_0eKe9KrJ00
Bathsheba Nell Crocker warned the UN about fears of a Russian kill list Credit: US Dept of State

The troops reportedly have orders from Vladimir Putin to invade.

In the latest build-up for firepower, video shows convoys of Russian military hardware, including missiles and tanks, being moved to just two miles from the border.

Terminator tanks, which are bristling with weapons and designed for fighting in cities, are seen in a video for the first time heading towards the border on a train.

Bathsheba Nell Crocker said the US has “credible information that indicates Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation”.

In a letter to the UN’s human rights chief she said “in the past Russian operations have included targeted killings, kidnappings/forced disappearances, unjust detentions, and the use of torture”.

Should Russia invade she said Kremlin forces “would likely target those who oppose Russian actions”.

These would include “Russian and Belarusian dissidents in exile in Ukraine, journalists and anti-corruption activists, and vulnerable populations such as religious and ethnic minorities and LGBTQI+ persons”.

The ambassador also there was also “credible information” the Russians “will likely use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or otherwise counter peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilian populations”.

🔵 Read our Russia Ukraine live blog for the latest updates

The purported Russian plans are a chilling echo of the kill list drawn up by the Taliban, which saw the fanatics go from door-to-door targeting opponents after they seized power.

But Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson hit back at the claim, made to UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet.

"That is a lie. This is absolute fiction, there is no such list, it is fake,” Dmitry Peskov said.

He also criticised Western governments for issuing predictions about when an invasion would come.

“You see, the president himself doesn't pay attention to this, but in general, such statements are clearly a certain element of provocative nature,” he said.

It comes as:

"The point is that this directly leads to higher tension.

"So all this can have harmful effects, I mean this daily practice of announcing the date of Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

It comes as American officials have reportedly obtained Russian planning they say calls for an "overwhelming intensity of fire" that would result in mass carnage.

“We were told to expect tens of thousands of casualties in the opening days," one unnamed official said, the New York Times reports.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Moscow's decision to keep the force "indefinitely" made him more worried than ever.

He said: "Everything we are seeing suggests that this is dead serious, that we are on the brink of an invasion.

Early today Mr Macron's office said Putin and US President Joe Biden had agreed in principle to a summit on the crisis, but it "can only be held if Russia does not invade Ukraine".

But the Kremlin blamed Kyiv for the escalating crisis, with a chilling statement on "provocations of the Ukrainian security forces" after fresh clashes in the disputed Donbas region.

Nato fears Putin will use alleged attacks in Russian-speaking areas as an excuse for a "fully fledged" assault and occupation of the whole country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lZf9o_0eKe9KrJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zriyd_0eKe9KrJ00
Footage shows Terminator tanks being moved towards the Ukrainian border Credit: East2West
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18y1em_0eKe9KrJ00
New satellite pictures are said to show several Russian troop camps on the Ukraine border Credit: CNES 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2szrPM_0eKe9KrJ00
Russian trucks and tanks were seen marked with the Z symbol

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Putin ‘gives orders to INVADE Ukraine’ as 75% of the Russian army & 500 warplanes ready to strike, claims US intel

VLADIMIR Putin has given orders to prepare for an invasion of Ukraine with 200,000 troops and 500 warplanes in striking distance, according to grim US intelligence reports. It comes as new satellite images are said to show Russian battle groups heading to the border and Nato was warned cities across Ukraine could be blitzed in the "imminent" attack.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Michelle Bachelet
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Rights#United Nations#Ukrainians#Racism#Belarusian#Lgbtqi#Russians#Taliban
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
The Independent

Russia invading Ukraine would mean ‘body bags returning to Moscow’, says senior US official

A Russian attack on Ukraine would mean “body bags returning to Moscow” and the blame for the ensuing carnage would be “laid squarely at the feet of Vladimir Putin”, a senior US official has warned. The Ukrainian military is far stronger than it was during the war between the Kiev government and Kremlin-backed separatists in 2014 and would be “capable of exacting a bloody toll” if there is a Russian invasion and occupation, said the counsellor to the US State Department, Derek Chollet. Mr Chollet is among the western officials who maintain that the pullout of some forces by...
POLITICS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
329K+
Followers
8K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy