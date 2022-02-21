ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova reunites with daughter in Slovenia for the first time since split from Matija Škarabot –who is nowhere to be seen – as Dan Walker comments on 'lovely picture'

By Sarah Packer For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 23 hours ago

Nadiya Bychkova has returned home to Slovenia to see her daughter for the first time since splitting from fiancé Matija Škarabot.

The pro dancer, 32, who has starred on the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour for the past month, went out for lunch with five-year-old Mila and her mum Larisa at restaurant Cacao Portorož on Sunday.

Despite the fact Matija, 34, continues to live in the family home with Mila and Nadiya's mum, the Slovenian footballer did not join them after the pair broke off their relationship last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17G8PV_0eKe62jb00
Reunited: Nadiya Bychkova has returned home to Slovenia to see her daughter for the first time since splitting from fiancé Matija Škarabot 

Nadiya has since moved on with her Strictly co-star Kai Widdrington, 26, after the pair grew close on tour and were pictured kissing at a Newcastle hotel in January.

A source said: 'It's been a long time since Nadiya was home in Slovenia with her daughter.

'She's been working flat out since the end of the Strictly series, performing up and down the country on the show's tour so far this year.

'Nadiya misses being part of Mila's everyday routine so she's loved spending quality time with her this weekend, visiting a beach and enjoying the sunny weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04mM0h_0eKe62jb00
A mother's love: The pro dancer, who has starred on the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour for the past month, went out for lunch with Mila and her mum Larisa at restaurant Cacao Portorož on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d5O5a_0eKe62jb00
Glitzy: Nadiya, who stunned on the Strictly tour, split from fiancé, Slovenian footballer Matija last year – and has since moved on with co-star Kai Widdrington

'Mila lives in Slovenia with Nadiya's mum and her ex Matija, but he kept his distance, giving them the chance to properly catch up together.'

The dancer drove a Porsche she shares with ex- fiancé Matija, expressing her delight at being back in her homeland, writing on Instagram: 'Perfect Sunday.'

She snuggled up to Mila as the pair enjoyed an ice cream dessert, captioning a sweet image of them posted online: 'You are my everything.'

Nadiya's Strictly dance partner Dan Walker was quick to comment on the snap, writing: 'Lovely picture partner. We need to talk about that dessert. It looks amazing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CgIPU_0eKe62jb00
Ex-lovers: MailOnline revealed last month that Nadiya and Matija, who share daughter Mila, had split, calling an end to their engagement
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GZ0wt_0eKe62jb00
Riding solo: The dancer drove a Porsche she shares with ex- fiancé Matija, expressing her delight at being back in her homeland, writing on Instagram: 'Perfect Sunday' 

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan, 44, who came tenth on the dance series last year, has remained close friends with Nadiya, with the pair reuniting when the Strictly cast performed in Sheffield last month.

Dan treated his former Strictly co-stars to an Indian at his local curry house Prithiraj, where he previously took Nadiya during the series.

Nadiya will not be in Slovenia for long, with rehearsals for the Strictly Professionals tour that begins in April starting soon, where she will be reunited with boyfriend Kai.

The pair will be joining other pro dancers including Dianne Buswell, Graziano Di Prima, and Karen Hauer, on the 36-date tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F5R9R_0eKe62jb00
Time off: Nadiya drove the Porsche she shares with Matija through her homeland Slovenia, while enjoying a fun day out with her daughter

