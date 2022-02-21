Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova reunites with daughter in Slovenia for the first time since split from Matija Škarabot –who is nowhere to be seen – as Dan Walker comments on 'lovely picture'

Nadiya Bychkova has returned home to Slovenia to see her daughter for the first time since splitting from fiancé Matija Škarabot.

The pro dancer, 32, who has starred on the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour for the past month, went out for lunch with five-year-old Mila and her mum Larisa at restaurant Cacao Portorož on Sunday.

Despite the fact Matija, 34, continues to live in the family home with Mila and Nadiya's mum, the Slovenian footballer did not join them after the pair broke off their relationship last year.

Nadiya has since moved on with her Strictly co-star Kai Widdrington, 26, after the pair grew close on tour and were pictured kissing at a Newcastle hotel in January.

A source said: 'It's been a long time since Nadiya was home in Slovenia with her daughter.

'She's been working flat out since the end of the Strictly series, performing up and down the country on the show's tour so far this year.

'Nadiya misses being part of Mila's everyday routine so she's loved spending quality time with her this weekend, visiting a beach and enjoying the sunny weather.

'Mila lives in Slovenia with Nadiya's mum and her ex Matija, but he kept his distance, giving them the chance to properly catch up together.'

The dancer drove a Porsche she shares with ex- fiancé Matija, expressing her delight at being back in her homeland, writing on Instagram: 'Perfect Sunday.'

She snuggled up to Mila as the pair enjoyed an ice cream dessert, captioning a sweet image of them posted online: 'You are my everything.'

Nadiya's Strictly dance partner Dan Walker was quick to comment on the snap, writing: 'Lovely picture partner. We need to talk about that dessert. It looks amazing.'

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan, 44, who came tenth on the dance series last year, has remained close friends with Nadiya, with the pair reuniting when the Strictly cast performed in Sheffield last month.

Dan treated his former Strictly co-stars to an Indian at his local curry house Prithiraj, where he previously took Nadiya during the series.

Nadiya will not be in Slovenia for long, with rehearsals for the Strictly Professionals tour that begins in April starting soon, where she will be reunited with boyfriend Kai.

The pair will be joining other pro dancers including Dianne Buswell, Graziano Di Prima, and Karen Hauer, on the 36-date tour.