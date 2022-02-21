'A massive children's dancing competition' near border amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

Suddenly, the threat of nuclear war feels closer than it has in decades. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated their Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight, and President Joe Biden has issued increasingly ominous statements reflecting how the looming conflict over the Ukraine that could ensnare both Russia and the west into conventional war.
After the National Archives confirmed on Friday that Donald Trump brought classified national security documents to Mar-a-Lago, the former president issued a long, rambling response, insisting the controversy was unimportant. But toward the end of the written tirade, the Republican added an unrelated thought, seemingly in passing. Trump was apparently...
VLADIMIR Putin has flexed his military muscles today as Russia's army engaged in war games involving nuclear missiles close to the Ukrainian border. It comes as Western leaders gathered for crisis talks in the German city of Munich over fears the Russian president could order a military invasion of Ukraine at any time.
ONE wrong move in the Russia and Ukraine crisis could spark a nuclear war as Vladimir Putin is acting just like Hitler, Lord West has warned. The much anticipated Russian invasion began in the early hours of this morning with Putin's tanks and around 10,000 troops rolling into Ukraine. With...
The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for the New York Times, talks about the implications of Donald Trump losing the backing of his long-time accounting firm and the likelihood that Trump will have to sell off assets in order to keep up with the debts coming due because he is failing to make money on many of his properties.Feb. 18, 2022.
A Russian attack on Ukraine would mean “body bags returning to Moscow” and the blame for the ensuing carnage would be “laid squarely at the feet of Vladimir Putin”, a senior US official has warned. The Ukrainian military is far stronger than it was during the war between the Kiev government and Kremlin-backed separatists in 2014 and would be “capable of exacting a bloody toll” if there is a Russian invasion and occupation, said the counsellor to the US State Department, Derek Chollet. Mr Chollet is among the western officials who maintain that the pullout of some forces by...
NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
The Trump International Hotel, which sits just a few blocks east of the White House, has been controversial in recent years for a variety of reasons. For one thing, there were legal questions surrounding a sitting president effectively serving as his own landlord, in light of the fact that the Trump Organization’s lease was, as a practical matter, with the Trump administration.
BEIJING, Feb 22 (Reuters) - China is concerned about the "worsening" situation in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday, repeating his call for all parties to show restraint and resolve differences through dialogue. Accelerating a crisis the West fears could spark a war, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered...
As break-ups go, this one was ugly. Donald Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, decided this month that it no longer wanted anything to do with the former president or his business. What’s more, the auditing firm said its materials documenting Trump’s finances from 2011 to 2020 “should not be relied upon.”
Comments / 0