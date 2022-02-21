ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian entertainment mogul Neil Balnaves - who brought Big Brother and Bananas in Pyjamas to TV screens - dies at age 77 after tragic boating accident in Tahiti

By Marta Jary
 21 hours ago

Neil Balnaves has died at the age of 77, after a boating accident in Tahiti.

The TV mogul had been holidaying on board the Oneworld mega-motor yacht off the Polynesian island when disaster struck.

The Mosman millionaire was aboard a tender - a small boat - alongside the yacht when it flipped over in the waves, throwing him under.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b9xgG_0eKe3kOp00
Loss: Neil Balnaves (pictured) has died at the age of 77, after a boating accident in Tahiti. He was holidaying on board the Oneworld mega-motor yacht off the Polynesian island
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cW2nJ_0eKe3kOp00
Balnaves was best known for running Southern Star Television, which later became Endemol Shine Australia - and being the man behind Big Brother (pictured in 2003)

He is survived by his wife, Diane Balnaves, who he married in 1971, and his children, son Hamish and daughters Alexandra and Victoria.

Balnaves was best known for running Southern Star production house, which later became Endemol Shine Australia.

He produced a slew of shows, including Big Brother, Bananas in Pyjamas, Water Rats and McLeod's Daughters.

After a string of successes in TV, he went on to become chair of the Ardent Leisure Group - which runs Dreamworld theme park on the Gold Coast - from 2003 until 2016.

The millionaire also suffered a near-fatal boating accident on the Gold Coast in 2002, which changed his outlook on life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WzKU_0eKe3kOp00
Tragic: The Mosman millionaire was aboard a tender - a small boat - alongside the yacht when it flipped over in the waves, throwing him under
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCuU9_0eKe3kOp00
Family: He is survived by his wife, Diane Balnaves (pictured), who he married in 1971, and his children, son Hamish and daughters Alexandra and Victoria

He broke more than 40 bones during that first accident, leaving him on life support, with family friends saying he had spent the last two decades 'putting himself back together'.

The challenges he then faced led to an epiphany, he later explained.

'As you can imagine, I had a lot of time to think throughout this period,' he told The Advertiser in 2011 about his accident.

'And what I came to was this: How many more houses do I need? Do I want the jet plane? Do I want another yacht? Not really.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U6LdU_0eKe3kOp00
Popular: Balnaves was best known for running Southern Star Television (later Endemol Shine Australia). He produced a slew of shows, including Big Brother, Bananas in Pyjamas (pictured), Water Rats and McLeod's Daughters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMoR0_0eKe3kOp00
Pictured: Actresses Gillian Alexy, Doris Younane and Rachel Coppes of McLeods Daughters at the 50th Annual Logie Awards at Luna Park in 2008 

'There comes a time when those things stop meaning so much to you.'

He went on to become a noted philanthropist, with his Balnaves Foundation giving away $20million.

According to the website, the foundation, which was established in 2006, disperses more than $3million annually.

That money is given to eligible organisations that aim 'to create a better Australia through education, medicine and the arts with a focus on young people, the disadvantaged and indigenous Australia'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G9g4C_0eKe3kOp00
Giving back: Balnaves is seen supporting the Uluru Statement as part of his philanthropy work with his foundation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Uj50_0eKe3kOp00
Generous: He went on to become a noted philanthropist, with his Balnaves Foundation giving away $20million

Mark Kilmurry, artistic di­rector of Sydney's Ensemble Theatre, which is supported by Balnaves foundation, called his death 'shocking and terribly sad'.

'Neil Balnaves, through the Balnaves Foundation, was not only a major sponsor of Ensemble Theatre but he became a great friend and supporter,' he said.

'For more than six years, Neil, with his wife Diane and son Hamish, provided the most generous financial support.'

Comments / 0

#Big Brother#Boating#Tahiti#Australian#Oneworld#Polynesian#The Ardent Leisure Group#Dreamworld#Advertiser#Balnaves Foundation
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco is 'doing much better' after three months in a treatment facility, says Prince Albert - who 'hopes she will be back in the principality very soon'

Princess Charlene of Monaco is ‘doing much better’, according to Prince Albert, who said he hopes his wife will be back in the principality ‘very soon’. The mother-of-two, who turned 44 in January, was admitted to an undisclosed treatment facility outside of Monaco in November, within days of her return to the principality following a 10-month absence in her native South Africa.
CELEBRITIES
