'It's challenging and the last thing you need is dirty looks': Peter Andre's wife Emily, 32, details stigma surrounding being a young mum aged 24

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 23 hours ago

Emily Andre has revealed she kept her first pregnancy a secret from her loved ones for as long as she could because she was a young mother.

The NHS doctor, 32, gave birth to daughter Amelia back in 2014 when she was just 24, after meeting Peter in 2010 and said there is a 'stigma' surrounding being a young mother.

While the pair documented the later stages of the pregnancy on Peter's reality show 'My Life', Emily didn't want her family knowing early on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ymc6t_0eKe14XG00
'It's challenging to be a young mum': Peter Andre's wife Emily revealed she kept first pregnancy under wraps from family - (pictured while pregnant with Amelia)  

Emily who also has son Theo, five, with Peter, 48, admitted in her OK! column that she held back revealing her pregnancy because she was such a young mum.

The star wrote 'I managed to keep everyone in the dark until it was the right time to tell them.'

'I think maybe no one guessed with me because I was quite young when I got pregnant with Millie, so no one was expecting it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZcoU_0eKe14XG00
Proud Parents! Emily and husband Peter share daughter Amelia, eight, and son Theo, five -pictured together at the Pride Of Britain Awards in 2013)

She admitted to finding it challenging being a young mum, saying that she wants to break the stigma against having children younger.

'We need to support young mums. I was 24 when I had Millie, which I still count as quite young. That was hard at times, too. It’s really challenging' she wrote.

Peter, who also shares daughter Princess, 14 and son Junior, 16 with Katie Price - often shares loved up snaps of the family.

Since starting their brood, the pair have decided to keep their two children out of the public eye.

Emily has recently faced the wrath of Peter's ex-wife Katie Price, who made a series of allegations against the doctor- labelling her 'disgusting'.

The couple shrugged off the now-deleted attack, spending Christmas with all four children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Zrg3_0eKe14XG00
Christmas Cheer: The family spent Christmas with all four of Peter's children - including Princess, 14 and son Junior, 16 from his marriage to Katie Price
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HsJvr_0eKe14XG00
Happy Couple: Peter often shares loved up snaps of the couple to his 1.8m Instagram followers

