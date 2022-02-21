'My main job in life is as a mother': Charlotte Church shares rare photo of lookalike daughter Ruby, 14, and says family life will always be her priority as she discusses musical comeback

Charlotte Church delighted fans as she shared a rare photo of her eldest daughter Ruby to Instagram.

The The singer, 36, is mother to Ruby, 14, and Dexter, 13, with her ex Gavin Henson and 18-month-old Frida with husband Johnny Powell.

It comes as Charlotte said her 'main job in life is being a mum' following her appearance on ITV series The Masked Singer where she was unmasked as Mushroom.

In the snap, Charlotte posed alongside her lookalike daughter as Ruby gave a thumbs up and revealed a henna tattoo on her hand.

One fan commented on the snap and said: 'It's like a mini you charlotte - both beautiful' while another added: 'Is that your daughter? She's your twin!'

'Goodness two peas in a pod,' another fan wrote, as seen by The Sun.

Charlotte shot to fame aged just 12 with her debut album Voice Of An Angel but stepped back from the spotlight after becoming a mother.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: 'My main job in life is as a mother, so as long as [work] doesn't take me away from my beautiful babies too much.'

The star has hopes for a musical comeback but will always put her family first.

She added: 'The album I want to make is going to be traversing many different styles and I need an orchestra, which is expensive. But, to be honest, I'm mellow now. I've been doing this since I was 12 so I don't feel like I've got anything to prove.'

Asked why she took part in The Masked Singer, Charlotte said: 'They basically convinced me that it was all about singing. So I thought, 'Go on then, let's go!' And I've been venturing out, little bit more nowadays because I've got stuff to say.'

It comes after Charlotte detailed the 'painful' experience of giving birth to her daughter after a miscarriage at 17 weeks.

During a candid interview on Kate Garraway's Life Stories, the former Classical star told how it was 'mindblowing' to 'witness that kind of pain and that suffering'.

The singer went on to have daughter Frida in March 2021 after her miscarriage.

Speaking on the interview show about the miscarriage she said: 'That was uniquely painful, I love pregnancy, I love birth.

'She was about 17 weeks and I went through that birth.'

Discussing the impact it had on her family, she said: 'It was so formative for us as a family. We just held onto each other so tightly.'

Charlotte revealed she was pregnant on stage at Birmingham Pride, but just three weeks later she announced her sad news.

At the time Charlotte told her followers: 'Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family. We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.'

Elsewhere on Life Stories Charlotte recalled the traumatic home birth of her daughter Frida in which she was left 'screaming my lungs out on the bathroom floor.'

She detailed the arrival of her youngest child, stating that it 'wasn't the birth I'd planned.'

And as she chatted to Good Morning Britain's Kate, 54, Charlotte relived Frida's arrival, with the star having previously told how she was 'overconfident' with the impending birth of her third child and had even built a 'birth palace' in her back garden in which to welcome her girl.

But things didn't go to plan as she ended up on her bathroom floor, with Charlotte stating: 'The labour started to get really intense. I do have neighbours and I'm starting to make quite a lot of noise and then I was like 'I'm screaming in the garden in the rain!

'I can hear golfers over there going 'fore!' and I'm like 'aaargh!' So I thought maybe we should take it inside.

'I ended up in not such an idyllic setting but absolutely screaming my lungs out on the bathroom floor, which wasn't quite the birth I'd planned but very rarely do they go like we planned. But it's still sacred and amazing.'