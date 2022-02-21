ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Perdana Petroleum eyes fleet renewal as kitchen sinking ends

By Adam Aziz
theedgemarkets.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Feb 21): Offshore marine service provider Perdana Petroleum Bhd said it is looking at fleet renewal to take advantage of the potential upside in offshore construction and maintenance projects to be undertaken by oil majors, and as an avenue for growth in the future. It booked a...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
eenews.net

Renewables for cement? Gates-backed startup eyes ‘missing link’

A Bill Gates-backed startup is betting that renewables can serve as the foundation for low-carbon cement and be more than a clean resource for cars, buildings and power generation. The company is Oakland, Calif.-based Rondo Energy Inc., which says it has figured out a way to turn wind and solar...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Press

SoCalGas, OPAL Fuels, and Young's Commercial Transfer Showcase Conversion of Fleet to Renewable Natural Gas at World Ag Expo

TULARE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas), Young's Commercial Transfer (YCT), one of the largest agricultural trucking companies in the United States, and OPAL Fuels, a leading producer and distributor of renewable natural gas (RNG), are showcasing YCT's commitment to help decarbonize California by transitioning its fleet of heavy-duty trucks to operate on RNG. These ultra, low-emissions trucks are fueled at stations built, owned and operated by OPAL Fuels across the San Joaquin Valley. The RNG will be delivered via SoCalGas' pipeline network. YCT currently has 80 natural gas trucks and plans to increase that to 110 by the end of March. Additionally, YCT hopes to convert 75 percent of its fleet to RNG by the end of 2023. The trucks will be equipped with Cummins Westport 12-liter engines and automatic transmission and have a driving range of up to 600 miles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Crude Oil Price#Perdana Petroleum Bhd#Fy21
Reuters

Home Depot beats sales estimates on steady home improvement demand

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc (HD.N) beat quarterly same-store sales estimates on Tuesday, buoyed by steady demand for its tools, paint and building materials during the holiday season. Spending on do-it-yourself home projects, which surged at the height of the health crisis when people were stuck indoors, has...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Home Depot stock rises after profit and sales beat expectations, dividend raised by 15%

Shares of Home Depot Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday after the home improvement retail giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 30 rose to $3.35 billion, or $3.21 a share, from $2.86 billion, or$2.65 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.18. Sales grew 10.7% to $35.72 billion, topping the FactSet consensus $34.88 billion, while cost of sales increased 11.3% to $23.86 billion to lower gross margin to 33.2% from 33.6%....
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy