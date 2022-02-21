Perdana Petroleum eyes fleet renewal as kitchen sinking ends

TULARE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas), Young's Commercial Transfer (YCT), one of the largest agricultural trucking companies in the United States, and OPAL Fuels, a leading producer and distributor of renewable natural gas (RNG), are showcasing YCT's commitment to help decarbonize California by transitioning its fleet of heavy-duty trucks to operate on RNG. These ultra, low-emissions trucks are fueled at stations built, owned and operated by OPAL Fuels across the San Joaquin Valley. The RNG will be delivered via SoCalGas' pipeline network. YCT currently has 80 natural gas trucks and plans to increase that to 110 by the end of March. Additionally, YCT hopes to convert 75 percent of its fleet to RNG by the end of 2023. The trucks will be equipped with Cummins Westport 12-liter engines and automatic transmission and have a driving range of up to 600 miles.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO