ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Azamara Promotes Two Captains

cruiseindustrynews.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAzamara Cruises has announced the promotions of two captains – Captain Mikael Palmroos and Captain Jonas Lyddby. Both previously served as staff captains. Serving aboard the Azamara Pursuit, Palmroos is from Finland and started his seagoing career in the...

www.cruiseindustrynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cruisefever.net

Fastest Growing Cruise Line Launching Two New Mega Ships This Year

The fastest growing cruise line, MSC Cruises, is launching two new mega ships this year as the cruise line’s fleet grows to 21 cruise ships. MSC Cruises will have two new mega ships join their fleet this year, MSC Seascape and their first LNG powered cruise ship, MSC World Europa. They will join 19 other MSC cruise ships that visit 85 countries around the world each year.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Cruise ship with 700 onboard diverted to Bahamas to avoid US arrest warrant

A musician onboard a luxury cruise liner that diverted to the Bahamas to avoid a US arrest warrant over unpaid fuel bills says its 700 crew and passengers were shocked to learn the vessel was fleeing “like a pirate ship”.The Crystal Symphony was due to dock in Florida on Saturday after a two-week Caribbean cruise, but changed course after a US judge granted an arrest warrant for the ship over a $1.2m fuel bill.The 300 passengers onboard Crystal Symphony were left scrambling to rebook onward travel arrangements, while the ship’s 400 crew faced an uncertain future after owners Crystal...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘Abducted by luxurious pirates’: Passengers on board Crystal Cruises ship that fled to Bahamas to avoid warrant speak out

Passengers on board a cruise ship that sailed to the Bahamas instead of its destination in Miami are speaking out about the ordeal they went through.The Crystal Symphony cruise ship was due to dock in Florida on Saturday after a two-week-long Caribbean cruise but changed course after a US judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit involving $4.6m (£3.4m) in unpaid fuel bill.The ship is currently docked on the Bahamian island of Bimini. A spokesperson for Crystal Cruises, that owned the ship, said the ride was “uncomfortable due to inclement weather.”Some of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Thrillist

These 3 Cruise Lines Will Require Proof of Booster Shot Before Sailing

While cruises continue to make headlines for the rapid spread of COVID onboard, more and more companies are tightening requirements for passengers. Now, three cruise lines, Azamara,Silversea Cruises, and Lindblad Expeditions, have all announced updated vaccination requirements for passengers. These smaller luxury liners will require booster shots for passengers who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Tui Cruises#Vehicles#Azamara Cruises#Finnish#Royal Caribbean#Swedish
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Gives Customers Something They Really Want

Join a cruise group on social media or one on one of the cruise aficionado websites and the conversation invariably turns to one thing: "where should I stay the night before my cruise. It's a question that makes sense because many about-to-be cruise passengers fly in a night or two before their cruise and they generally want a hotel that offers transportation to the port.
TRAVEL
CBS News

Cruise ships seized in the Bahamas over unpaid bills

Two Crystal Cruises ships — the Crystal Symphony and the Crystal Serenity — have been seized in the Bahamas, according to multiple reports. The Crystal Symphony was scheduled to dock in Miami on January 22, but instead sailed to the Bahamas after a U.S. judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of litigation over unpaid fuel. Its sister ship, the Crystal Serenity, was diverted to the Bahamas last week. Passengers from both vessels were ferried to Florida.
MIAMI, FL
TheStreet

What Is It Like On a Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Right Now?

The pandemic has made taking a cruise a somewhat different experience. Covid has impacted most areas of life around the world, but cruises have been affected more than most travel. All U.S. cruise lines including Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report, and even Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report cruise line stopped sailing from March 2020 through July 2021 (with Disney waiting a little longer to come back).
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

‘Shock’ as giant trawler sheds 100,000 dead fish off coast of France

A Dutch-owned trawler shed more than 100,000 dead fish into the Atlantic ocean off the coast of western France, forming a floating carpet of carcasses that was spotted by environmental campaigners.France fisheries minister Annick Girardin described the images as “shocking” and said there would be an investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident involving the FV Margiris, the world’s second-biggest fishing vessel.The EU Commissioner for environment, oceans and fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius, said he was seeking “exhaustive information and evidence about the case”.The spill, which happened early on Thursday, was caused by a rupture in the trawler's net,...
AGRICULTURE
cruisehive.com

Interest Builds for Unfinished 9,500-Passenger Global Dream Cruise Ship

Since Dream Cruises filed for bankruptcy, interest has been building for the 9,500-passenger, 208,000 gross ton Global Dream. The vessel has been under construction at the MV Werften shipyard in Germany, which has been declared insolvent. Surprisingly, one of the interested parties is the former CEO of Genting Hong Kong,...
INDUSTRY
New York Post

Crystal Cruises shutters US offices, fires workers after ships seized

Crystal Cruises shuttered its US operations this week – a move that occurred just days after authorities seized two of the operator’s luxury cruise ships in the Bahamas due to unpaid fuel bills. The operator, a Miami-based subsidiary of Genting Hong Kong, reportedly informed US employees that would...
ECONOMY
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Opens Bookings for Two Ships That Are Redeploying

Carnival Cruise Line opened bookings for two ships sailing from Jacksonville, Florida, and Mobile, Alabama. The cruise line redeployed vessels, with Carnival Spirit‘s sailing from Jacksonville after canceling cruises in Australia and Carnival Ecstasy sailing from Mobile instead of Jacksonville. Carnival Spirit, which is transiting from her previous position...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Business Insider

The world's largest cruise ship has joined Royal Caribbean's fleet to begin sailing in March — see inside the Wonder of the Seas

Royal Caribbean has welcomed the world's largest cruise ship, the new Wonder of the Seas. The 1,188-foot long cruise ship will begin sailing on March 4. Take a look around the ship, which can accommodate almost 6,990 guests and 2,300 crew. Cruising just got a bit bigger: Royal Caribbean has welcomed its newest and largest ship, the Wonder of the Seas.
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

Carnival Sensation Set for Scrapping in Turkey

It looks like one of Carnival’s oldest ships will be scrapped rather than being sold to continue service for another cruise line. Carnival Sensation is heading for the scrapyard in Turku, according to reports. Carnival Sensation to Be Scrapped. Another Fantasy-class cruise ship is set to reach the end...
MOBILE, AL
cruisefever.net

Largest Cruise Ship Ever Built Debuts in Two Weeks

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, will make its debut in two weeks when the vessel sails a week long cruise to the Caribbean from Port Everglades. Wonder of the Seas will sail her maiden cruise on March 4, a seven night cruise...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy