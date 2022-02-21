Israel will allow unvaccinated tourists to enter the country from next month as Covid death rate drops

Israel has announced it will allow unvaccinated tourists to enter the country from next month as the latest wave of Covid-19 recedes.

Under new rules taking effect on March 1, foreign tourists will need to take a PCR test before boarding a flight to Israel and a second one upon landing, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday.

Currently only vaccinated foreigners and citizens are allowed into Israel after the country virtually closed its skies to tourists late last year with the arrival of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Recent data has shown a sharp drop in new cases, mirroring patterns in other countries around the world.

'We are seeing a constant decline in morbidity data, so it is time to gradually open up,' Bennett said. 'At the same time, we will keep a finger on the pulse, and in case of a new variant we will react quickly.'

Bennett's office said that restrictions would also be eased on Israelis returning to the country, with travellers no longer required to take a PCR test before their flight, only upon arrival.

An attempt to open the borders to vaccinated visitors last November foundered after just a few weeks because of the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.

Israel first shut its borders to foreigners in March 2020. The number of visitors has slowly risen as the country lifted some restrictions, but they remain well below pre-pandemic levels.

Some 46,000 tourists entered Israel last month, up from 7,800 a year earlier but way lower than the 333,000 that visited in January 2020.

Requirements for weekly testing of school children will also be halted in the coming weeks and Israelis will no longer have to use a green pass, Bennett said on Thursday, citing a decline in infections.

The Jewish state was also an early trailblazer of a national vaccine rollout and among the first countries to demand a vaccination certificate, which it called the green pass, to enter a range of facilities.

More than 10,000 new cases of Covid-19 were reported Sunday in Israel, down from a high of more than 85,000 daily cases in late January. A total of 9,841 people have died from the illness, including seven reported Saturday.

Israel joins a group of twelve countries that unvaccinated tourists can visit including Mexico, El Salvador, Portugal and Croatia.

Cyprus, Slovenia, Turkey, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, Ireland, Italy and the Maldives are also among the counties accepting unjabbed travellers.

Entry to Mexico just requires UK visitors to fill out the passenger locator form Vuela Seguro prior to their flight, and show the QR code on arrival.

While El Salvador has no entry requirements for UK passengers. The UK government website does, however, advise bringing proof of vaccination in order to attend certain events.

Unvaccinated travellers to the Seychelles can enter the country under the same restrictions as jabbed tourists - with a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure.

And in recent weeks the United Arab Emirates has added to that list, with unvaccinated tourists asked for a negative PCR test within 48 hours of arrival.

But it also follows a global relaxation of entry requirements as counties emerge from the pandemic.

Australia, which endured one of the world's most draconian lockdowns, today welcomed back foreign visitors after removing its final restrictions, though only for fully vaccinated passengers.

And Europe last month eased restrictions on fully vaccinated tourists, including Austria where a virtual lockdown of the unvaccinated was imposed late last year.

