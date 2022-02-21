ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Israel will allow unvaccinated tourists to enter the country from next month as Covid death rate drops

By Lauren Lewis For Mailonline, Wires
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 21 hours ago

Israel has announced it will allow unvaccinated tourists to enter the country from next month as the latest wave of Covid-19 recedes.

Under new rules taking effect on March 1, foreign tourists will need to take a PCR test before boarding a flight to Israel and a second one upon landing, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday.

Currently only vaccinated foreigners and citizens are allowed into Israel after the country virtually closed its skies to tourists late last year with the arrival of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Recent data has shown a sharp drop in new cases, mirroring patterns in other countries around the world.

'We are seeing a constant decline in morbidity data, so it is time to gradually open up,' Bennett said. 'At the same time, we will keep a finger on the pulse, and in case of a new variant we will react quickly.'

Bennett's office said that restrictions would also be eased on Israelis returning to the country, with travellers no longer required to take a PCR test before their flight, only upon arrival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vNlM_0eKduINw00
Israel has announced it will allow unvaccinated tourists (pictured, tourists at the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem on Friday) to enter the country from next month as the latest wave of Covid-19 recedes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IveIv_0eKduINw00
Under new rules taking effect on March 1, tourists will need to take a PCR test before boarding a flight to Israel and a second one upon landing, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rZqvB_0eKduINw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gfzyn_0eKduINw00

An attempt to open the borders to vaccinated visitors last November foundered after just a few weeks because of the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.

Israel first shut its borders to foreigners in March 2020. The number of visitors has slowly risen as the country lifted some restrictions, but they remain well below pre-pandemic levels.

Some 46,000 tourists entered Israel last month, up from 7,800 a year earlier but way lower than the 333,000 that visited in January 2020.

Requirements for weekly testing of school children will also be halted in the coming weeks and Israelis will no longer have to use a green pass, Bennett said on Thursday, citing a decline in infections.

The Jewish state was also an early trailblazer of a national vaccine rollout and among the first countries to demand a vaccination certificate, which it called the green pass, to enter a range of facilities.

More than 10,000 new cases of Covid-19 were reported Sunday in Israel, down from a high of more than 85,000 daily cases in late January. A total of 9,841 people have died from the illness, including seven reported Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qZRSM_0eKduINw00
'We are seeing a constant decline in morbidity data, so it is time to gradually open up,' Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (pictured) said during a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1746Cp_0eKduINw00
Requirements for weekly testing of school children will also be halted in the coming weeks and Israelis will no longer have to use a green pass, (pictured) Bennett said on Thursday, citing a decline in infections

Israel joins a group of twelve countries that unvaccinated tourists can visit including Mexico, El Salvador, Portugal and Croatia.

Cyprus, Slovenia, Turkey, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, Ireland, Italy and the Maldives are also among the counties accepting unjabbed travellers.

Entry to Mexico just requires UK visitors to fill out the passenger locator form Vuela Seguro prior to their flight, and show the QR code on arrival.

While El Salvador has no entry requirements for UK passengers. The UK government website does, however, advise bringing proof of vaccination in order to attend certain events.

Unvaccinated travellers to the Seychelles can enter the country under the same restrictions as jabbed tourists - with a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure.

And in recent weeks the United Arab Emirates has added to that list, with unvaccinated tourists asked for a negative PCR test within 48 hours of arrival.

But it also follows a global relaxation of entry requirements as counties emerge from the pandemic.

Australia, which endured one of the world's most draconian lockdowns, today welcomed back foreign visitors after removing its final restrictions, though only for fully vaccinated passengers.

And Europe last month eased restrictions on fully vaccinated tourists, including Austria where a virtual lockdown of the unvaccinated was imposed late last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YgeuY_0eKduINw00
El Salvador has no entry requirements for UK passengers. The UK government website does, however, advise bringing proof of vaccination in order to attend certain events 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35LsdP_0eKduINw00
Israel joins a group of twelve countries that unvaccinated tourists can visit including Mexico, El Salvador, Portugal (pictured, Porto) and Croatia 

Comments / 1

Related
Telegraph

17 countries you can visit even if you're unvaccinated

A number of countries have closed the door on unvaccinated Britons (a cohort in excess of 10 million people, according to some estimates), with Spain among the most recent to announce that only double-jabbed Britons would be welcomed. Previously, a negative test was sufficient. However, with omicron proving to be...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Indonesia reports record number of COVID cases

Indonesia reported a record number of new coronavirus cases on Tuesday as the Omicron variant spreads across the Southeast Asian archipelago. The number of daily infections topped 57,000, according to the government's COVID-19 taskforce, surpassing the previous peak of 56,757 cases recorded in July last year during the country's Delta wave.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#El Salvador#Italy#Israelis#Omicron#Jewish
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Egypt
The Independent

Lassa fever: First death confirmed in UK from new outbreak

A person from Bedfordshire has died after catching Lassa Fever, with the total number of confirmed cases in England now up to three, health officials have said.All identified cases are from the same family in the east of England and are linked to recent travel to west Africa, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).Two cases were announced earlier in the week. A third individual, who has now died, was initially placed under “investigation” for the acute viral illness. UKHSA confirmed their diagnosis on Friday.The patient was being treated by Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. A spokesperson for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nationalgeographic.com

A ‘stealth’ Omicron subvariant is now spreading, worrying experts

Cases of the Omicron variant are on the decline in U.S. and worldwide—but a different version of Omicron is now gaining traction. This so-called stealth variant, officially known as BA.2, is armed with even higher transmission potential, and possibly a greater ability to evade the immune response, than the original Omicron, leading experts to fear it could further prolong the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gephardt Daily

China hasn’t reported COVID death in year with ‘zero tolerance’

Feb. 7 (UPI) — Mainland China, where COVID-19 originated more than two years ago, has not reported a fatality in one year, with the nation striving to become the exception to worldwide surges, including during the Winter Olympics. Many of the 2,900 athletes from 84 countries have had to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

300K+
Followers
16K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy