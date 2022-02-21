ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone 14 leak reveals HUGE upgrade that could even tempt Samsung fans

By Harry Pettit
APPLE'S next iPhone could be in line for a major upgrade that would leave rivals such as Samsung shaking in their boots.

According to MacRumours, the iPhone 14 will feature 8GB of RAM – the most memory ever offered in an iPhone.

Smartphones with higher RAM are better for gaming Credit: Apple

That would make the mobile faster and more adept at handling multiple apps at once, as well as better at running games such as Fortnite.

The news was broken in a post from the account "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver.

According to MacRumours, the self-proclaimed Apple insider has previously made accurate claims about the firm's upcoming products.

"Citing supply chain sources, the post claims that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌'s memory components have now been confirmed," MacRumours said.

They show that the iPhone 14 will come with u to 8GB of RAM, up from the 6GB of RAM offered with last year's iPhone 13 Pro.

The claim lines up with reports from analyst Jeff Pu, who late last year similarly claimed that the iPhone 14 will offer up to 8GB of RAM.

Having lots of tabs open in your browser can slow down your mobile because each one consumes your system's short-term data storage.

Called Random Access Memory (RAM), it's where your phone remembers everything running on it, such as apps, browsers, the operating system and more.

If your RAM is clogged up by numerous applications or tabs being used at once, your smartphone's performance might suffer.

Apps may run more slowly or begin to lag, while your phone can become hot to the touch and run out of battery at a lightning pace.

Phones with higher RAM are better able to handle multiple tasks and high-intensity apps.

In September each year, Apple shows off a series of new iPhones.

Last year's line-up didn't change much from the 2020 offering.

That means 2022 is shaping up to be a blockbuster year for the iPhone.

Last month, Apple expert and top analyst Jeff Pu says has detailed his expectations for the devices.

In an investor note seen by MacRumors, Pu claimed that there will be four new iPhone models.

That's in keeping with previous years, although with a slightly different format.

Last year we had the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

This year we're expecting the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

That means the iPhone Mini has been swapped for the iPhone Max, likely due to buyers preferring bigger screens.

All four new iPhone 14 models are expected to feature ProMotion displays.

Currently, these high 120Hz refresh rate screens only appear on the iPhone 13 range's Pro models.

They make for smoother animations and scrolling and are generally better for gaming.

All four models are tipped to feature 6GB of RAM, which is an increase for the lower-end iPhone models.

And the Pro handsets are expected to feature an upgraded 48-megapixel camera on the back of the device.

Finally, the iPhone 14 Pro models are tipped to start at 256GB of storage, up from 128GB.

It's impossible to say whether Pu is correct, but several of these claims have been corroborated by world-renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

At the very least, a line-up of four iPhones, all featuring 5G and more powerful chips seems all but certain.

Of course, Apple has yet to confirm any details about the iPhone 14 – even whether or not it exists.

We won't expect to hear official word from Apple until the launch day.

But rumours will come thick and fast in the weeks leading up to the event, so check back with The Sun regularly for all the latest iPhone leaks.

The iPhone 13 series offered up to 6GB of RAM Credit: Apple

In other news, a British woman has told of her horror after scammers used photos of a "silver fox" politician to trick her out of £80,000.

Norfolk County Council is suing Apple over what it says was misleading information about iPhone sales.

The creators of a chilling new horror game say that the title is so disturbing they've been forced to censor it on PlayStation.

And, Apple has announced updates to AirTags following claims that the coin-sized tracking devices are being used to stalk people.

