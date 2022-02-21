ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Masters football: Which clubs are involved and who is playing?

By Matt Penn
 21 hours ago
GOOD news footy fans - Masters football is back!

After 11 years away from our screens, the much-loved tournament will return bigger and better than ever this year.

From 2000-2011, Masters football was a permanent fixture on the Sky Sports TV schedule.

Some of the most well-known names in British football took part, including the likes of Ally McCoist, Roy Keane and Matt Le Tissier.

And now it plans to grace our TVs once again, with more legends set to return.

Which clubs are involved and who is playing?

Masters football will come back this July and is set to feature four of the biggest clubs in British football.

The tournament is expected to feature Manchester United, Liverpool, Celtic and Rangers.

For United, Paul Scholes and Wes Brown are expected to turn out, while Steve McManaman could play for Liverpool.

It will air on sports documentary streaming site 360 Sports Television, rather than on Sky Sports.

Ex-Arsenal striker Tony Woodcock is behind the streaming site, while another tournament is expected in 2023.

“It just feels fantastic to bring Masters Football back to life. It has real history and there’s been a tremendous buzz over social media recently with petitions to revive the tournament," he said.

"I played in the first ever series of Masters Football which immediately caught the attention of fans up and down the country who delighted in watching their heroes from the past showing off their skills once again.

“Now I'm so thrilled to be playing a part in bringing this iconic tournament back to the viewing public.”

