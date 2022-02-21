ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd become first team to win 700 Premier League games and are miles ahead of rivals as top 10 are revealed

By Etienne Fermie
 21 hours ago
MANCHESTER UNITED have become the first side to reach 700 wins in the Premier League era, after beating Leeds 4-2 at Elland Road yesterday.

The Red Devils have dominated the English top flight since the Prem's formation back in 1992, winning 13 league titles under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Manchester United have won more Premier League matches than anyone else Credit: Rex

And while times have been a little trickier of late, they remain miles clear of the nation's next best side since '92.

The Red Devils have won 90 more matches than joint second-placed Arsenal, who themselves haven't qualified for the Champions League since 2016.

Chelsea recently overtook the North Londoners' win tally, but remain neck and neck with the Gunners in terms of points - with both having earned 2,114 points - 140 fewer than Man United.

Liverpool make up the top four with 598 wins from 1,139 games - picking up 2,074 points along the way.

And Tottenham are next up in fifth, but find themselves nearly 300 points back from the Reds.

The Lilywhites, ever-present in the Prem, have won 492 games, earning 1,755 points.

This remains 159 more than Manchester City, who have played nearly 200 fewer PL games.

Pep Guardiola's side are 42 points above ever-presents Everton, who have earned 1,557 points.

The Toffees have lost 406 Premier League games - more than any other team.

Newcastle are then some way back on 373 wins and 1,383 points, while Aston Villa have earned 349 and 1,340 respectively.

West Ham round off the top ten with 331 wins and 1,244 points.

Among the teams to miss out on the list are former champions Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City - as well as the old First Division's final winners Leeds United.

Thierry Henry was central to Arsenal's best Prem success Credit: Getty
Chelsea are set to overtake Arsenal's all-time point tally Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

