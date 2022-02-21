ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The Importance of a Vehicle Pre-Scan (VIDEO)

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
bodyshopbusiness.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn why it’s important to perform a pre-repair scan on every vehicle...

www.bodyshopbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Dodge Challenger Is Ready To Camp In Style With Sleek Travel Trailer

Travel trailers and the vehicles that pull them are rarely designed in concert. The trailers often follow a one-size-fits-all formula in terms of styling, but new renderings from Timothy Adry Emmanuel show what is possible when the two are designed together. Emmanuel paired the Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody with a sleek travel trailer that fits with the Challenger’s brutish aesthetics.
TRAVEL
gmauthority.com

Custom 1971 Chevy C40 Pickup Headed To Online Auction

A custom 1971 Chevy C40 pickup was recently listed for sale via popular online car auction site Bring-A-Trailer, giving retro Chevy truck fans an opportunity to own a very well-kept example of the iconic C/K generation of trucks. This 1971 Chevy C40 originally left the factory in a flatbed configuration...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Bodyshop Business#Babcox Media
Gear Patrol

Ford's New Patent Could Help Save the Manual Transmission

The manual transmission is more or less in terminal decline. Outside of a few niche enthusiast cars, buyers don't want them. In most cases, those enthusiast cars perform better without driver input, thanks to near-telepathic automatic options. And the manual transmission as constituted would have little use in an electric vehicle — even if those vehicles do have multiple gears.
CARS
Motorious

1955 Chevy Bel Air Is Being Offered With No Reserve

This wonderful vehicle is one of the best cars to ever come out of the Chevy production line and now it could be yours!. The classic Chevrolet lineup is consistent with many iconic performance models that have been cemented into the minds and hearts of automotive enthusiasts around the globe. You'll typically find plenty of Camaros and classic trucks of these vehicles, but there is one specific kind of vehicle that we hear a lot about. The Chevy Tri-Five has insanely unique styling, vast engine options, and crazy color schemes. Regarded as a precursor to the days of luxury muscle cars of the 1960s, these '50s powerhouses were legends in street racing and daily driving situations. So what makes these vehicles such an excellent purchase for us car enthusiasts who sport a passion for acting in a classic Chevy package?
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Most Fuel-Efficient Pickup Trucks On The Market: Diesel Edition

Buying a new truck can be a daunting task, but trying to find a fuel-efficient pickup truck can be even worse. Using the information from the U.S. Department of Energy and the Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, which trucks made the list? For example, there are four diesel truck options and three gasoline truck options to get started.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Last Full-Size Pickup Truck With a Manual Transmission Has Come and Gone, and You Missed It

The Ram 2500 represents many things to the truck world. For many, it may represent the most luxurious, hard-working pickup truck. However, for a few car nerds, the 2017 Ram 2500, in particular, represents something both far cooler and sadder. The Cummins diesel-powered heavy-duty Ram was the U.S.’s final full-size truck with a manual transmission that may or may not have struggled with some reliability issues, but we aren’t here to talk about that.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

2022 Chevy Corvette Stingray Losing Key Feature

There are some things in this world that simply can't be avoided despite best efforts. This is one of them. The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is set to lose its rear park assist feature due to one very familiar and frustrating reason: the semiconductor chip shortage. The news today comes from the folks at the Corvette Action Center, so we're confident the information is legitimate.
CARS
Hudson Valley Post

Recall: Some Cars Sold in New York May Spontaneously Catch Fire

Around 500,000 cars are being recalled because officials say the vehicles may spontaneously catch fire while running or even parked. Kia Motors America and Hyundai Motor America are telling car owners of almost 500,000 cars and SUVs sold in New York and across the United States to park their vehicle outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures due to a risk of fire, even if the vehicle is turned off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CarBuzz.com

Strange New EV Promises 625-Mile Range And Eight Seats

Range anxiety is the number one concern for most consumers when confronted with electric vehicle ownership. In recent years, EVs have been introduced with travel ranges rivaling combustion-engined cars. The Lucid Air, for example, can travel up to 520 miles on a single charge. While impressive, a newcomer from Norway...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Kia's Latest Recall Is So Huge, It Includes Nearly Everything But the Hamsters

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Kia have announced a recall for a damaged circuit board component that could prevent airbags from deploying appropriately in the event of a crash on certain models. The recall affects 410,619 Kia vehicles, though the automaker estimates only around one percent of those might actually suffer the defect.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Fastest Electric Car in the World Has a 0-60 MPH Time of Under 2 Seconds and Isn’t a Tesla

Not that long ago, EVs and other eco-friendly cars had a persistent stereotype about them. Thanks to the Toyota Prius hybrid, many people thought an EV would be slow and weak. However, this stereotype has been broken down and destroyed in recent years. Nowadays, there are a lot of high-performance EVs on the market, but surprisingly, the fastest electric car in the world isn’t a Tesla.
CARS
Motorious

Shumaker Collection Heads To GAA Classic Car Collection

The Shumaker Collection is full of American muscle, with some classic pieces in there as well. These beautiful cars are headed to the upcoming GAA Classic Car Auction that is set to run from Febraury 24th-26th. When bidding starts, some of these are going to fly to new owners. Check out some of the highlights from the Shumaker Collection that's heading to GAA Classic Car Auctions.
CARS
Motorious

Craigslist Find: 12 Mopar Project Cars

For those who don’t like working on cars, this collection of 12 classic Mopars we found for sale on Craigslist in the Dallas, Texas area isn’t going to be appealing at all. In fact these cars will probably immediately turn off anyone looking for a turn-key classic, because it’s going to take some elbow grease and money to makes these Mopars great again. To those who are so inclined, these could make for some wonderful projects.
DALLAS, TX
CarBuzz.com

3G Shutdown Will Leave Some EV Owners With Nowhere To Charge In Public

We live in a highly globalized world where technology ties entire economies and societies together. This interconnectedness has allowed humankind to flourish in ways we never thought possible, but as the rate of advancement increases, some critical systems and infrastructure are being left vulnerable. Most major 3G cellular networks are being shut down in 2022; while to many this might not seem like a big deal, it turns out that 3G networks play a critical role in the running of EV charging stations across the country, and some of the first fatalities have already started to surface.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy