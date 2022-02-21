ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What did Rory McIlroy say about Phil Mickelson, and what is the Saudi Golf League?

By Jim Sheridan
 2 days ago
PHIL MICKELSON is one of America's most decorated pro golfers.

The six-time Major winner, 51, won the PGA Championship in 2021 and continues to fight for Tour wins regularly.

Mickelson has been slammed for his comments on the Saudi Golf League Credit: Reuters
McIlroy criticised Mickelson after a fine round at the Genesis Invitational Credit: Getty

But his apparent involvement in the new Saudi Golf League has sparked fury with both fans and other players, including Rory McIlroy.

What did Rory McIlroy say about Phil Mickelson?

McIlroy has been the most outspoken of his fellow pros, branding Mickelson as 'naive, selfish, egotistical and ignorant' for comments he gave on plans for the Saudi Golf League.

Mickelson said: “[Saudi Arabia] execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it?

"Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.

“They’ve been able to get by with manipulative, coercive, strong-arm tactics because we, the players, had no recourse.

"And the Saudi money has finally given us that leverage.

"I’m not sure I even want [the SGL] to succeed but just the idea of it is allowing us to get things done with the PGA Tour.”

Speaking after his final round at the Genesis Invitational, McIlroy said: "I don’t want to kick someone while he’s down obviously, but I thought [Mickelson's comments] were naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant.“

"A lot of words to describe that interaction he had. It was just very surprising and disappointing, sad.

"I’m sure he’s sitting at home sort of rethinking his position and where he goes from here.”

What is the Saudi Golf League?

The Saudi-backed plan, fronted by Greg Norman, would see a rumored 48 players compete in direct competition to the PGA Tour.

Its wealthy backers were hoping that huge financial incentives would tempt players to break away from the current model.

Rumors of the Saudi breakaway started to surface towards the end of 2019 and Mickelson revealed that 'pretty much every player in the top 100 has been contacted at some point.'

As well as McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Dustin DeChambaeu and Dustin Johnson have pledged their future to the PGA Tour.

Former World No1 Johnson said: “I am fully committed to the PGA Tour. I am grateful for the opportunity to play on the best tour in the world and for all it has provided me and my family.

"While there will always be areas where our Tour can improve and evolve, I am thankful for our leadership and the many sponsors who make the PGA Tour golf’s premier tour.”

McIlroy believes that with golf's top talent pledging their support, the Saudi project is 'dead in the water'.

He said: "Who’s left? Who’s left to go? I mean, there’s no one.

“Who else have you got to fill the field? I mean, Greg Norman would have to tee it up to fill the field.

"Like, I mean seriously, who else is going to do it? I don’t think they could get 48 guys.”

