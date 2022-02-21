ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mikel Arteta tips Emile Smith Rowe to play 'very well' in the No 9 role as Arsenal boss praises home-grown star's versatility in wake of the Gunners' victory over Brentford

By Kieran Jackson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Mikel Arteta has floated the idea of Emile Smith Rowe playing as a No 9 for Arsenal and believes the home-grown star could play 'very very well' in that position.

The Arsenal attacking midfielder scored the Gunners' first goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Brentford, his ninth Premier League goal of the season.

The 21-year-old has already showed himself capable of fulfilling a number of different attacking roles and Arteta has now tipped Smith Rowe to play up front if required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19eUtI_0eKdhMoD00
Mikel Arteta (L) has floated the idea of Emile Smith Rowe (R) playing as a No 9 for Arsenal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11BtQo_0eKdhMoD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kshfe_0eKdhMoD00
The Arsenal attacking midfielder scored the Gunners' first goal in Saturday's win vs Brentford

The Gunners boss said of Smith Rowe: 'He can play as a left winger, he can play as a left attacking midfielder, right attacking midfielder and he can play as a nine — very, very well I think.'

After Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left last month for Barcelona, the Gunners have two senior No 9 options in Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

But Arteta's comments raises the prospect of the Arsenal manager trialling Smith Rowe in the role of central striker.

Meanwhile, Arteta has also hinted that Martin Odegaard could be the next permanent captain after hailing the determination of the Norway international.

Arteta explained: 'We had a period with him where we could evaluate what Martin could bring to the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDJVG_0eKdhMoD00
Arteta has also hinted that Martin Odegaard (above) could become the next Arsenal captain 

'We had no doubts. The club was brilliant to secure him in a really convincing way. Martin was really happy to join us because he had a really good time, he felt valued, he enjoyed what we are doing, he got a really good connection with the players and the supporters.

'He wanted to be part of the project. Since then he is getting better and better, and I am not surprised.

'The way he lives his profession, the way he likes to play football and everything he does is to become better.

'He has still a big margin. He wants it probably more than anyone else on that pitch, every single day. He will be top, top.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Liverpool hit Leeds for SIX to move just three points behind Manchester City in the title race as Mo Salah and Sadio Mane both net doubles with centre backs Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk also on target

Discussions about the impact on the title race will soon follow but the only place to begin the story of this chaotic night is the 14th minute. Up until then, Leeds had been busy and vibrant and had asked questions of Liverpool, so much so that Jurgen Klopp’s arms were flapping furiously and his voice was straining. Convention doesn’t apply to games involving Marcelo Bielsa’s side and his German counterpart was noticeably vexed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United squad revealed for Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid as Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and 19-year-old Hannibal Mejbri are spotted boarding flight to Spain

Some of Manchester United's travelling squad for their game against Atletico Madrid has been revealed after the Red Devils were spotted boarding their flight to Spain. Ralf Rangnick's side travel to Madrid to face last year's winner of La Liga in their Champions League last-16 tie, with the tournament being United's only real opportunity for silverware this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Nketiah
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Emile Smith Rowe
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
Daily Mail

Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all 'interested' in Crystal Palace's rising star Michael Olise, with the Eagles 'facing a fight' to keep hold of the midfielder this summer

Crystal Palace are reportedly set for a fight to prevent midfielder Michael Olise from joining a major European club in the summer. Olise has made decent progress at Selhurst Park this term since his arrival ahead of the season from Reading for £8million. Although he has featured 18 times...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Barcelona
BBC

Atletico Madrid v Man Utd: Team news

Manchester United will again be without striker Edinson Cavani, who has not travelled to Madrid for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie because of a groin problem. The 35-year-old has been unable to train for two weeks and "it doesn't make sense to push him" said interim...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Premier League predictions: Jones Knows says back wins for Tottenham and Liverpool

Fresh from tipping Harry Maguire to score a header at 20/1, Jones Knows is back... Arsenal vs Wolves, Thursday 8.15pm - Watch free highlights of this game shortly after FT. Wolves have another chance to seriously throw their hat into the ring for the top-four race here. I said the same in the corresponding fixture which Arsenal won 1-0, but two straight wins for Bruno Lage's men have kept hopes of a European adventure very much alive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

FA bolster security operation at Wembley for Carabao Cup final on Sunday in response to concerning rise in hooliganism - with at least 2,000 stewards on duty, DOUBLE the amount of search dogs and no-drinking zones

The Football Association will launch an upgraded security operation at Wembley for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final amid the worrying rise in cases of supporter disorder. English football’s governing body will welcome the first post-Covid domestic final with significantly bolstered security measures as they look to ensure the clash between Liverpool and Chelsea passes as peacefully as possible.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

301K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy