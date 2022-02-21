ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William’s Wife Broke Down In Tears Because Of Camilla? Duchess Allegedly Refused To Curtsy To The Future Queen Consort

By Camille Heimbrod
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Middleton allegedly cried twice because Camilla Parker Bowles bossed her around. Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles’ relationship has always been complicated. Years ago, sources revealed that the Duchess of Cornwall didn’t want Prince William to wed Middleton because she thinks that the latter is “pretty but dim.” Additionally, another...

Lisa Conyers
18h ago

I feel that Camilla is a classless woman that would step on anyone to get the recognition that she craves so badly. To say that she was desperate to hook Charles, no matter how it looked or who it hurt, is an understatement! I have no respect for her, whatsoever. You earn respect not bulky people for it.

Irene Bobadilla
17h ago

Don’t worry Kate you are one of a kind you are loved by many don’t let any thing or anyone bother you , 🌺🇬🇧💕 she is the one looking bad !!

j
17h ago

Camilla is just pea green with envy at Kate and Diana. She’ll never be equal to them in class or in beauty

