Moose Lake News

Outside lies winter, burying us in layers of white and gray. But like dandelion wine, lemon yellow in the dusty Mason jar beneath the basement stairs, is last year’s summer sunshine. Summer, canned. Pick a jar. Brush the dust off with your shirt sleeve, hold it up and peer inside the glass. Look! There we are: Bright sunshine and the detritus of a beach day lie strewn about us like so many artifacts, jutting half in and half out of the sand. A warm and rumpled towel; ice cream cone images stitched colorfully upon it here in this sunny place. Driftwood lies on the beach, children’s small footprints are all around and fairy towns made of pine bark and moss. Buckets, boats, squirt guns, footballs, flip flops, hats, oars, coolers, umbrellas. Sunburns, bug bites, splinters, unidentifiable rashes, hats. Each time we gather here we add a few things, lose a few things. Have a few fights, dole out a few hugs and a few tears, maybe true confessions, maybe whopper fish tales, always memories of summers before, and always our hearts are lighter.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO