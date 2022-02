1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is paying the pricey rehab and can't afford to rent a place. Tammy Slaton is currently in a rehab facility to shed the extra weight she packed on over the years and qualify for bariatric surgery. The 1000-Lb Sisters star is paying the pricey fee from her own insurance and could no longer afford to rent her own place, according to her sister, Amy Slaton.

