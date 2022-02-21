ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Monday, February 21st

By Ryan Kelly
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s possible Alec Baldwin could avoid criminal charges in the shooting death of cinematographer...

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
Pete Davidson Confirms Relationship With Kim Kardashian In Very On-Brand Way

Pete Davidson confirmed his relationship with one of the most famous women in the world in the most nonchalant way possible. Before a backdrop of stuffed animals, an open closet and a pink velvet blanket that appeared to be his bedspread, Davidson referred to Kim Kardashian as his “girlfriend” for the first time during an interview with People Monday.
Kelly Ripa celebrates huge news about son Michael - 'congratulations'

There was cause for celebration in Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' family on Friday when they shared exciting news about their old son, Michael. The LIVE! host was thrilled to announce that the 24-year-old had won a Viewers' Choice trophy and a clip on her show's Instagram explained why. Michael...
Sarah Jessica Parker Just Put the Final Nail in the Kim Cattrall Feud Coffin

The longstanding feud between former Sex and the City costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattral has continued to make headlines amid the show's recent HBO Max revival. Now, though, Parker has seemingly put the final nail in the coffin, regarding the prospect of Cattrall ever showing up in And Just Like That. While speaking to Variety, Parker was asked if she would be OK with her ex-castmate joining the cast of the news show, to which she replied, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared."
‘Today’ Host Savannah Guthrie Debuts New Look

Over the weekend, Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie took to her Instagram to share a snapshot of her new look. In a social media post on Sunday (January 23rd), the Today star revealed that she cut her hair. She shared a snapshot of her new look and captioned the post with, “Chopped.”
Wendy Williams' Staff Pissed At Culture-Deaf Execs For Letting Michael Rapaport Kick Off Black History Month During Talk Show Host's Absence

The staff of The Wendy Williams Show is reportedly pissed at "out of touch" executives for allegedly letting the culture of the program fall by the wayside during Wendy Williams' absence. The most infuriating example? Allowing Michael Rapaport to kick off Black History Month. Article continues below advertisement. "They’re not...
Jenna Bush Hager praises Savannah Guthrie's 'gorgeous' new picture

Jenna Bush Hager and Carson Daly were among Savannah Guthrie's pals who were quick to comment as she shared a picture with her new co-anchor. The Today Show host was joined by Lindsey Vonn to host NBC special presentation of the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, and the pair shared a super sweet selfie. "Having an opening ceremony watch party with legend @lindseyvonn," Savannah captioned the post which saw the two beaming.
Here’s The Real Reason Natalie Morales Left The ‘Today Show’

After 22 years of lighting up viewers’ screens on NBC’s The Today Show, journalist Natalie Morales, 49, left her previous role for a new one on the CBS daytime talk show, The Talk. While this change seemingly shocked many, Morales just opened up about her decision to change channels in a People Magazine interview last month.
'Today' Fans Are Overwhelmed With Emotion After Seeing Dylan Dreyer’s Latest Instagram

Four months to the day, weather anchor Dylan Dreyer has returned to Today’s third hour, and she’s now a mother of three boys. On Monday, Today costars Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones gave Dylan a warm welcome after she returned from her maternity leave. In September 2021, the NBC meteorologist abruptly said goodbye to viewers when her water broke six weeks early. Shortly after, Dylan announced that she and her husband, Brian Fichera, had welcomed a healthy baby boy named Russell "Rusty" James on October 2. With that, their family grew to five members, including their two older sons, Calvin Bradley and Oliver George.
Mo’Nique and Tyler Perry to meet?

The Mo’Nique and Tyler Perry drama is still alive. On Feb. 16, Mo’Nique was a guest on the show “Turnt Out with TS Madison,” where she explained her long history with Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey. Throughout the show, she explains how she was blackballed by...
