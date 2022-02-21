Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Monday, February 21st

Four months to the day, weather anchor Dylan Dreyer has returned to Today’s third hour, and she’s now a mother of three boys. On Monday, Today costars Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones gave Dylan a warm welcome after she returned from her maternity leave. In September 2021, the NBC meteorologist abruptly said goodbye to viewers when her water broke six weeks early. Shortly after, Dylan announced that she and her husband, Brian Fichera, had welcomed a healthy baby boy named Russell "Rusty" James on October 2. With that, their family grew to five members, including their two older sons, Calvin Bradley and Oliver George.
