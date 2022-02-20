Ben Garuccio scores a scorpion-style goal for Western United

Ireland secured their place at this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia after beating Oman by 56 runs in their qualifying semi-final in Al Amerat.Gareth Delany top-scored with 47 as Ireland made 165 for seven from their 20 overs, and that proved more than enough as hosts Oman were bowled out for 109 with nine balls remaining.Simi Singh was the pick of the Ireland bowling attack, his off-spin again proving effective on the Oman pitches as he claimed figures of three for 20 from 3.3 overs.#Joy pic.twitter.com/uf4tzDfmKd— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) February 22, 2022Ireland had progressed from their group in top...
Comments / 0